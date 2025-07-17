Wisconsin AM News Summary

Become a community scientist by participating in bird game survey (UNDATED)

You can become a community scientist by participating in Wisconsin’s Game Bird Survey this summer. The surveys will measure the reproductive status of game birds and provide Department of Natural Resources scientists with data needed to make informed management decisions for the species. No registration is required to participate in the survey and observations can be recorded using a mobile device. Participants are asked to collect information on the types and numbers of game bird broods they observe during the summer months. More information is available on the DNR’s website.

Wisconsinites lose access to LGBTQ+ specialized services on 988 Hotline starting Thursday (UNDATED)

Thursday marks the day LGBTQ+ Wisconsin youth lose access to specialized services on the Suicide and Crisis Prevention Hotline. According to a Trump administration directive, starting Thursday people contacting the 9-8-8 number will still have access to crisis services, but there won’t be a “press three” option for the specialized line. Family Services, which administers the 9-8-8 hotline for Wisconsin, calls that deeply concerning, because LGBTQ+ individuals, especially youth, are among the most at risk for suicide. The sub-network was launched in 2022, and more than 14.5 million callers have used the line since then. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin helped created the hotline and calls the Trump Administration’s actions dangerous for LGBTQ youth.

State budget changes delay construction of Dane County Buc-ee’s (DEFOREST)

Changes to the state budget will delay the opening of a potential Dane County Buc-ee’s. Planned funding for road expansion to accommodate the mega-sized convenience store and gas station was cut in the final version of the recently passed state budget. DeForest had been asking for six million dollars in D O T grants for the expansion, however only four million dollars was provided. The total cost of the project is estimated to be 16 million dollars. That means either the village or the company will have to pay more to complete the project.

Body of missing 13-year-old recovered from Sheboygan lake (SHEBOYGAN)

Dive teams in Sheboygan have recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy who went under water Tuesday afternoon. Fire Chief Eric Montellano said the search at Jaycee Quarry Park was a challenge due to poor water visibility and the rocky nature of the quarry’s bottom. That stymied the use of sonar, and forced teams to search for the teen by hand. Officials say the water is 30 to 50 feet deep in parts of the lake. The name of the victim has not been released.