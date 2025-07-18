Wisconsin AM News Summary

Meteorologists confirm two tornados in Wednesday’s storms (SULLIVAN)

At least two tornados touched down during severe weather in Wisconsin on Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Sullivan confirmed tornados in Beaver Dam and Hustisford (HYU-stis-ford). The Hustisford tornado was an EF-0, as was the one in Beaver Dam. Both only did minor damage to fields and no structures were affected. Meteorologists are still investigating other reports from around the state.

Second of two woman convicted in Slenderman stabbing to be released (WAUKESHA)

The second of two girls who nearly killed a classmate to please a fictional character will be released. Waukesha County Judge Scott Wagner has approved a release plan for 22-year-old Morgan Geyser. Then 12-year-old Geyser, along with then 12-year-old Anissa Weier repeatedly stabbed a classmate in 20-14 to please the Slenderman, an internet urban legend. Both were found not competent and sentenced to mental health treatment. Weier previously was allowed release, but Geyser’s original release plan was shelved because she would live too close to the victim. The exact details of the new plan have not been released.

State Veterans Museum to open D-Day exhibit today (MADISON)

A new exhibit detailing the events of D-Day opens today (Friday) at the State Veterans Museum in Madison. Museum director Chris Kowlakowski says the exhibit is a travelling piece that will be staying in Madison through the rest of the year. He says curators are adding several stories from Wisconsinites who were on the beaches of Normandy. That includes artifacts from the museum’s collection. Kowlakowski says it will be a striking reminder of what happened on June 6 1994. The Museum is open 6 days a week except Mondays.