Wisconsin AM News Summary

Watch out for scam tickets to fake concerts, says BBB (UNDATED)

Be careful before you buy tickets to see your favorite artist this season. Wisconsin Better Business Bureau spokeswoman Lisa Schiller says scammers have been making up entirely fake events and selling cheap tickets for them. Schiller says it’s always important to research an online purchase before making it. Check your artist’s schedule and see if they really are playing at that event, and check reputable online sources to see if an event is actually taking place.

Eastern WI park closed on account of too many wasps (KIEL)

It’s not every day you hear about a park closure… due to wasps. Police in the Manitowoc County city of Kiel put out a warning Saturday afternoon that Lions Park was closed on account of a massive number of ground wasps that were spotted by residents. A pest expert from Public Works was sent out to do a check, and it turned out the swarm was harmless sand wasps. Police gave the all clear later in the day.

Coldplay puts out special warning during Saturday concert at Camp Randall (MADISON)

The band Coldplay put out a special warning during its concert at Camp Randall in Madison Saturday night. Before the band played their famous “Jumbotron Song”, frontman Chris Martin specifically informed the crowd they were about to be photographed. He joked that everyone that needs to do their makeup should get it done, before starting the song. The warning is partially due to an incident at a concert last week where the C E O and H R director of tech company Astronomer were spotted being close at a Coldplay concert. That prompted the resignation of C E O Andy Bryon. There’s no word if any famous couples were spotted at Camp Randall.

Economic impact of NFL Draft more than $100 million (GREEN BAY)

The total economic impact of the largest event in Green Bay’s history shattered projected numbers. Discover Green Bay CEO Brad Toll says the NFL predicted a $20 million economic impact in Brown County, but that number was actually $72.9 million. The statewide economic impact was anticipated to be $94 million, but that actually came out to $104.7 million. Packers VP of Marketing Gabrielle Dow says says the 2025 draft was the second most watched draft on TV behind 2020’s draft during covid. Around 600,000 people attended the three-day event back in April.

DNR looking for hunter ed instructors (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to teach hunter education. Outdoor Skills Trainer Kayla Sasse says instructors are needed for both basic and advanced education courses. Since the creation of the hunter ed program in 1967, more than 20,000 volunteers have educated hunters in the state, certifying more than 1 million hunters. More information on volunteering can be found on the DNR’s website.