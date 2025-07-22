Wisconsin AM News Summary

Woman arrested for animal neglect after multiple dead dogs found at her home (MADISON)

A Madison woman is arrested for animal neglect after the discovery of multiple deceased dogs at her home. Madison Police report the 39-year-old woman was arrested Friday on 14 counts of mistreatment of animals. Police say an animal neglect investigation on the city’s southwest side found six dead dogs and 14 others that were malnourished but alive. All of the animals were removed from the home. Officers described the home’s condition as horrendous. The woman has not been identified pending formal charges.

Thief takes entire rack of bagged snacks from gas station (MILWAUKEE)

A hungry thief steals from a Milwaukee gas station. Fox 6 reports that a man walked into a gas station on the city’s northwest side and without hesitation, took the rack of bagged snacks that was placed next to the door. He then walked outside with the entire rack and placed it in an SUV before driving off. The entire incident was caught on the gas station’s surveillance cameras. Employees at the gas station say they’ve filed a police report but haven’t heard from Milwaukee police.

UW-M profs lose federal funding for research into race-based deeds (MILWAUKEE)

A UW-Milwaukee project to track down race-based clauses in deeds has lost federal funding. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports a decision by the Trump Administration to cut off funding on diversity research has killed funding for Professors Anne Bonds and Derek Handley. The pair were mapping out deeds in the Milwaukee area that still carry illegal race-based covenants preventing Black Americans and other ethnicities from buying property. Those covenants were common in the Milwaukee suburbs. Several staff members had to be laid off from the project, but Bonds and Handley say they will find funding in other places to continue the work.

Third person faces charges for allegedly kidnapping 7-year-old MKE boy (MILWAUKEE)

A third person has been charged in connection with the kidnapping of a Milwaukee boy earlier this month. Online court records show 38-year-old Fabian Johnson is charged with being a party to kidnapping. Police accuse Johnson of being part of an attempt to ransom a 7-year-old boy to the child’s mother who is an alleged drug dealer. Johnson and two other people allegedly pulled the boy into a van at gunpoint and drove off. The child was found safely the next day. The two other people accused in the case, 25-year-old Corey Williams and an unidentified 14-year-old accomplice, have already been charged.

Shawano County deputies search for armed suspect (UNDATED)

Shawano County authorities are looking for an armed and dangerous man linked to burglaries involving firearms. 37 year old Michael Thorson has a felony probation warrant and is wanted in connection with multiple recent vehicle thefts and burglaries across Shawano and Marathon Counties. A stolen vehicle believed to be operated by Thorson was recovered Sunday afternoon in the Stockbridge-Munsee area, but despite extensive efforts, law enforcement was unable to locate him. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, do not approach him. Immediately contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

Oneida girl arrested in connection with shooting in NE Wisconsin (PULASKI)

A 17-year-old Oneida girl has been taken into custody following a shooting at a Pulaski park. This is in addition to a 19-year-old who was also arrested in the incident. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Memorial Park for a report of shots fired, a physical altercation, and a person armed with a knife. Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old Green Bay man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. A handgun and a knife were recovered at the scene. Police are recommending charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, injury by negligent use of weapon and disorderly conduct against the 19-year-old. The 17-year-old faces charges of substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct. Further charges may be filed.