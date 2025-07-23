Wisconsin AM News Summary

Oneida Chairman responds to Trump’s NFL, MLB team name demands (ONEIDA NATION)

The chairman of Wisconsin’s Oneida Nation is speaking out on President Donald Trump’s call for the NFL Washington Commanders and MLB Cleveland Guardians to return to their previous team names. The Commanders used to go by Redskins, a term Chairman Tehassi (Tuh-HASS-ee) Hill said has connections to race wars. Hill said the former team name “harkens back to the early days of the colonists paying money for scalps,” and remains a negative term for Native Americans. Trump called for the team names to revert on his Truth Social platform, and even threatened to halt a stadium deal that would bring the Commanders back to the former RFK Stadium site in Washington D.C. if they fail to revert. He’s also calling for the Guardians to revert to the Cleveland Indians.

Duffy pledges air traffic control modernization at EAA AirVenture (OSHKOSH)

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh on Tuesday, where he said the recently passed “big beautiful bill” includes $12.5 billion for modernization of the FAA’s air traffic control system. Duffy said that will include updating the FAA’s telecom system and replacing aging radar. Duffy, a former Wisconsin congressman also serving as interim director of NASA, says it will take some time to complete all the work – but it will get done, or President Donald Trump “will fire me.” Duffy also announced a new FAA rule that removes what he called outdated regulations that have impeded innovation and safety in the recreational Light Sport aviation sector.

Wisconsin joins new lawsuit against Trump administration over safety net program funding (UNDATED)

Wisconsin joins another lawsuit against the Trump administration. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and twenty other attorneys general are suing the administration in an effort to stop new restrictions on who can access certain safety net programs. Earlier this month, the administration issued a new set of rules and guidance aiming to prevent states from using federal funding to provide services for immigrants who are in the country illegally. According to the state Department of Justice, the federal restrictions put more than $43 million in substance abuse and community mental health block grants at risk. That money funds services in all of Wisconsin’s counties and 11 Tribal nations.

Boat abandoned on Lake Michigan beach up for auction (MILWAUKEE)

The boat that was abandoned in Milwaukee along Lake Michigan is now up for auction. Deep Thought will be sold as-is with no minimum bid required, and the winning bidder will be responsible for removing and transporting the boat. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley says it’s more than an auction; it’s a creative way to recover funds and close the loop on an unusual challenge. The boat washed ashore between Bradford and McKinley beaches in October and was removed from Lake Michigan in May. The auction listing is available on GovDeals.net.

Keep safety in mind during extreme heat this week (UNDATED)

Be aware of possible heat exhaustion during extreme heat this week. UW Health Dr. Jeff Pothof says early signs to look for include muscle cramping, headache, and excessive sweating. Pothof says more serious symptoms that could be signs of heatstroke include slurred speech and confusion. Pothof says the very young 5 and under and the elderly over 65 are at greater risk of suffering from heat illness. If you experience any symptoms get some fluids in you and find a cool area.

10-year-old run over and killed in Northwest Wisconsin (GRANTSBURG)

A 10-year-old girl killed after being run over in Northwest Wisconsin. Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch said the incident happened just before noon on Sunday in a parking lot east of the village of Grantsburg. The girl was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital where she died. Her name was not released. The driver was an 85-year-old man of Grantsburg. The sheriff said the incident was under investigation, but it appeared to be accidental in nature.

Expect some difficulties in overseas shipping, says BBB (UNDATED)

New duties and tariffs on overseas purchases may hamper your online buying. Lisa Schiller with the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau says it is buyer beware with overseas shopping right now, and that if you need refunds or relief from a US agency, you might be out of luck. Criminals have also been sending out phony messages saying you may owe duties on a package. If you’re expecting a delivery, check with the seller or delivery service directly before paying a fee.

Police seek arson suspect after incident at Oshkosh Defense (OSHKOSH)

Police are looking for an arson suspect who targeted Oshkosh Defense. Oshkosh Police release surveillance video of an arson suspect. The individual, who was dressed in a black hoodie, a black cap, black slacks and wore a light color face mask, allegedly placed a box near the entrance of the Oshkosh Defense building on Oregon Street and lit the box on fire during the early morning hours of July 10th. The building sustained some damage before being extinguished by an Oshkosh Defense employee. No one was hurt. The video is posted on the Oshkosh Police Department Facebook page.