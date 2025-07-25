Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers won’t run for third term (MADISON)

Citing a desire to spend time with his family, Tony Evers announced on Thursday that he will not seek a third term as Wisconsin’s governor. Evers dropped the news in a video posted to his social media accounts in which he noted his long political career which included five straight successful runs for statewide elected office.

A love letter from me to Kathy and my family—and to you, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/VDcztZ6JPy — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 24, 2025

He said he’d win if he ran again. Evers thanked his wife Kathy and the rest of his family for giving him the “gift of service,” and said he now owes it to them to focus on doing the things they love doing together. Evers said he’s been humbled to be governor and called it the best job he’s ever had. The announcement caps a political career that began when Evers was elected state Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2009. He was reelected twice before running for governor in 2018, defeating Republican incumbent Scott Walker with 49.5 percent of the vote. Evers won a second term in 2022 over Republican Tim Michels. The 73-year-old waited until work on a state budget was completed before announcing his decision, which opens the door to a Democratic primary neatly a year from now.

Evers’ decision leaves wide open Democratic race for governor (UNDATED)

There could be a crowded field of Democrats hoping to succeed Governor Tony Evers. Evers decision not to seek reelection presents opportunities for political advancement to other Democrats. Attorney General Josh Kaul, former Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski have all been mentioned as potential candidates or indicated an interest in running. Two Republicans are already running; Washington County Executive Josh Schoeman and corporate CEO and former Navy SEAL Bill Berrien. Other Republicans could also enter the race. The primary election is still just over a year away in August 2026.

Severe weather, tornado knocks out power on Menominee Reservation (KESHENA)

A tornado pushed through north-east Wisconsin on Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Green Bay is confirming that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Keshena during Wednesday’s severe weather. Menominee tribal officials say no one was injured, but the twister did significant damage to homes, businesses and county property and knocked out power to the area. Crews worked all day on Thursday to restore electricity.

Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan dies at 71 (UNDATED)

Former WWE and AWA wrestler Hulk Hogan has died. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, toured the US and the world wrestling for Vince McMahon’s then World Wrestling Federation and briefly for the Midwest based American Wrestling Association. He became embroiled in controversy after he was caught making racist remarks on video. Bollea also made an appearance last year at the Republican National Convention to promote President Donald Trump and Vice President J D Vance. Bollea was 71.

UW Health touting success of new mobile app (MADISON)

UW Health is touting the success of its new mobile app. The app includes urgent care and emergency department locations, current wait times at each location, and preferred navigation for users to visit their chosen location. Since launching in September of last year, the app has surpassed 15,000 downloads. UW Health says almost 5,000 people downloaded the app lasty month alone. Other features getting added to the app throughout the rest of the year include a place for prescription refills and access to care options like virtual care.

Juvenile arrested following altercation on at Memorial Union Terrace (MADISON)

A group of juveniles arrested following an altercation on the UW- Madison campus. UW – Madison Police responded Wednesday night to a report of a disturbance involving 7 to 10 people at Memorial Union Terrace. An investigation revealed the incident stemmed from an earlier incident involving two groups. Police said one suspect used pepper spray on members of the other group and at least one punch was thrown. One person was cited for disorderly conduct, underage alcohol consumption, and assaultive behavior. Police are continuing to investigate and are looking for more suspects.