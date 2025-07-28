Wisconsin AM News Summary

Tiffany not ready to announce if he’s running for governor (WASHINGTON DC)

Wisconsin congressman Tom Tiffany is not quite ready to announce a decision on his political future. The 7th District Republican said on WSAU’s ‘Meg Ellefson Show’ his decision centers on two questions: where he can do the most good for the people of the State of Wisconsin and whether he’s the best candidate on the Republican side to be able to win. Tiffany said he’ll rub if the answer is “yes” to both of those, with an announcement regarding his decision “in the next 30 to 60 days.” Tiffany would be the most experienced Republican candidate if he enters the race. He’s in his third term representing the heavily Republican district in northwest Wisconsin. Tiffany also served in both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature from 2010 to 2016. Democratic Governor Tony Evers won’t be seeking a third term. Two Republicans, Washington County Executive Josh Schoeman and CEO and former Navy SEAL Bill Berrien were already running prior to Evers’ announcement last week. Lieutenant Governor Sarah Rodriguez is the first Democrat in a field that’s certain to grow. Partisan primary elections take place in August 2026.

Bill to create task force to protect Black women reintroduced at Capitol (MADISON)

A bill to create a task force to prevent violence against Black women was reintroduced at the Capitol on Friday. Sheena Scarbrough, the mother of Sade (SHA-day) Robinson, demanded lawmakers do their jobs and protect women. Robinson was murdered and dismembered in April of 2024, and her killer is set to be sentenced this week. Madison Democratic Representative Sheila Stubbs and Wausau Republican Representative Pat Snyder want to create a 17 person task force to research and collect data to find the best way to protect Black women. The bipartisan measure passed the state assembly last session, but was blocked in the state Senate by a Republican who’s no longer in the legislature.

Inspect that car before completing an online sale, says BBB (UNDATED)

If you’re in the market for a car, be careful with finding one online. Wisconsin Better Business Bureau spokeswoman Lisa Schiller says you should never buy a car sight unseen. Take a test drive, look under the hood, and make sure the car actually exists. That includes getting that car independently inspected, especially if it’s coming from a private sale rather than a dealership. Schiller says it’s also worth it to shop around and make sure the price you’re paying is reasonable, and check for discounts from competitors.

Another round of pardons from Governor Evers (MADISON)

Another round of pardons from Governor Tony Evers. 204 more pardons were granted by the Democratic governor on Friday, bringing his total to 1,640. Evers, who’s not seeking a third term but still has more than a year in office, says the pardoned people have worked to build new lives for themselves and he’s glad they’ll have the chance at a fresh start. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses.

ATV/UTV fatalities on the rise (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is urging ATV/UTV safety as fatalities climb. Recreation Warden Peter Wetzel says so far in 2025 there’s been 23 fatalities, and of those fatalities, only 5 victims were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Wetzel says there’s more and more ATV/UTV routes every year and registration numbers continue to rise, leading to more ATVs/UTVs out on the trails. You can find ATV/UTV safety tips on the DNR’s website.

UW Extension ending FoodWise programming (MADISON)

UW – Madison extension is winding down its FoodWise programming amid federal funding cuts. That follows passage of President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which eliminated funding for the National Education and Obesity Prevention Grant Program. FoodWise is one of Wisconsin’s six SNAP-Ed implementing programs. It works with local organizations like schools and food pantries to provide nutrition education to those with limited incomes. UW – Madison extension said the FoodWise program reaches over 133,000 people and some employees will be laid off because of the ending of the program. The funding cuts go into effect on Sept. 30.