Wisconsin AM News Summary

Big turnout on first day of early voting in Wisconsin (MADISON)

Nearly 100,000 people cast early ballots on the first day of in-person absentee voting in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 97,436 in-person absentee ballots cast on Tuesday with long lines in Madison and Milwaukee. That compares to 79,774 ballots cast the first day of in-person absentee voting four years ago. That heavy turnout slowed down the WisVote system, and Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs posted that the commission worked with the state Department of Enterprise Technology to create more computer server space. State Republican and Democratic Party officials have encouraged early voting, and Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz joined former President Barack Obama at a Madison rally on Tuesday to urge supporters of Vice-President Kamala Harris to cast their ballots early.

Vance back in Wisconsin next week (RACINE)

The Trump campaign says Vance will speak in Racine Monday. He’s expected to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris on economic issues while touting former President Donald Trump’s plan for the economy. Vance was in Waukesha just last weekend, and his Racine even will be just days after Harris’ running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was also in Racine. The stop marks Vance’s sixth trip to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin man accused in sex trafficking case (RICE LAKE)

A Wisconsin man is accused of sex trafficking in a case involving a former CEO. A federal indictment alleges 71-year-old James Jacobson of Rice Lake recruited and paid men to perform sex acts for former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries and his partner, Matthew Smith. Jacobson made an initial appearance in federal court in St. Paul on Tuesday, following his arrest near Rice Lake by FBI agents and Barron County Sheriff’s deputies. Along with Jeffries and Smith, he’s charged with sex trafficking and 15 counts of interstate prostitution. The indictment alleges that Jacobson, Jeffries, and Smith led the victims to believe that performing sex acts would benefit their careers, or could lead to modeling opportunities.

West Nile Virus case confirmed in western Wisconsin (EAU CLAIRE)

A human case of West Nile Virus in western Wisconsin. Public health officials say the case was confirmed in Eau Claire County. It’s the county’s only case so far this year, and will likely remain the only one as mosquito season winds down. West Nile is transmitted by mosquito bites and can be dangerous to people with weakened immune systems or other complications.

UW-Madison alum rapper leads parade to polls (MADISON)

A rapper leads students to the polls at UW-Madison. Video posted to social media on Wednesday by the Wisconsin Democratic Party shows UW-Madison alum Yung Gravy leading a parade of students to an early voting site. Gravy, also known as Matthew Huari (WAH-ree), graduated from UW-Madison in 2017. Gravy had just finished a concert for students as part of a tour of colleges around the state.

Double Fonzies on the Riverwalk (MILWAUKEE)

There were *two* Fonzies in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Actor Henry Winkler, best known for his role as Arthur Fonzarelli on Happy Days, was in Milwaukee for a book tour, and just had to make a stop at the statue erected in his honor. The Bronze Fonz has been on the Riverwalk in Milwaukee since 2008, and is a beloved local fixture and frequent selfie spot.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back day (UNDATED)

Attorney General Josh Kaul says take back events are happening all across the state. He says they’re a convenient way for Wisconsinites to safely dispose of unused and unwanted medications and help keep communities safe. Kaul says it’s also important that medications isn’t flushed, as water reclamation facilities aren’t able to filter out all the medications and they can go into the water supply. Visit the Department of Health Services website at dhs.wisconsin.gov for more information and locations.

Underly makes budget requests focusing on youth mental health (UNDATED)

Underly says she’ll propose more than $304 million in new investments to support youth mental health in her 2025-27 biennial budget request. That includes providing every local education agency in the state $100 per pupil, expansion of mental health costs eligible for aid to all pupil services staff, increased funding to expand mental health training, and allowing middle-school students to participate in the Peer-to-Peer Suicide Prevention Grant Program. Data from the 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey showed 59% of high school students experienced a mental health challenge in the last year. The full budget request will be released in November.