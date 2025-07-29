Wisconsin AM News Summary

Record setting year for EAA AirVenture (OSHKOSH)

AirVenture 2025 is one for the record books. That assessment came from E-A-A Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Jack Pelton. Attendance at this year’s event totaled 704-thousand visitors. Pelton says that’s in spite of some bad weather days, and that has him hopeful for AirVenture 2026. Pelton also says more aircraft flew in for this year’s AirVenture. That includes over 25-hundred show planes including vintage aircraft and home builts. There were also 361 warbirds, which was an increase from 2024.

Walker not running for governor (UNDATED)

It’s a “no” from Scott Walker. The Republican former Wisconsin governor shooting down speculation he might run again, in a social media post over the weekend. Walker, who lost to Democrat Tony Evers in 2018, said he will continue his work as President of Young America’s Foundation, the conservative youth organization he has headed since 2021. Walker didn’t rule out a future run for elected office, saying he’s “a quarter century younger than Joe Biden” and has “plenty of time.” Walker promoted his work with YAF and said he and wife Tonette will work to elect “a commonsense conservative” as governor next year. Evers won’t be seeking a third term. Two Republicans, Washington County Executive Josh Schoeman and CEO and former Navy SEAL Bill Berrien were already running prior to Evers’ announcement last week. Lieutenant Governor Sarah Rodriguez is the first Democrat in a field that’s certain to grow. Partisan primary elections take place in August 2026.

WisPolitics: WI SOS Godlewski not running for Governor (MADISON)

One less potential candidate for Wisconsin governor. WisPolitics reports that a source close to Democratic Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski says she’s ruled out a run for governor but is seriously considering a bid for lieutenant governor and will decide in the coming weeks. Governor Tony Evers announced last week that he won’t seek a third term. Godlewski was elected state Treasurer in 2019 and was appointed by Evers to the Secretary’s position in 2023 after Doug La Follette stepped down. Godlewski dropped out of the campaign for U.S. Senate in 2022 before endorsing then Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, at which point her term as treasurer was expiring. Barnes went on to lose to Senator Ron Johnson.

Everyone rescued from boat explosion on Mississippi River (PRESCOTT)

The Wisconsin D N R is investigating a boat explosion on the Mississippi River. That explosion happened Saturday near Prescott in Pierce County. Eleven people on board the boat were ejected in the blast, and all were rescued. Eight people were taken to the hospital for treatment. A preliminary report showed the boat’s operator was trying to start the engine, and failed twice before the explosion occurred. The names of the victims have not been released.

Body recovered from sunken boat on Lake Superior (SUPERIOR)

The body of a man whose boat went missing in Lake Superior over the weekend has been recovered. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a dive team was able to locate 57-year-old Willam Linster’s body inside his boat where it sank Saturday night. Friends said Linster liked to spend the night on the water, but he did not return home on Sunday. Deputies say Linster’s boat likely collided with something and sank in 40 feet of water, where a remote submersible was used to find his body. The case remains under investigation, and the boat will be retrieved later this week.

Gov Evers won’t endorse primary candidate, still committed to closing GBCI (APPLETON)

Governor Tony Evers says he won’t be making any endorsements just yet as candidates start to line up to succeed him. Evers was in Appleton on Monday for a listening session where he said he doesn’t usually endorse anyone in a primary race. Lieutenant Governor Sarah Rodriguez launched her campaign immediately following Evers’ announcement last week that he won’t seek a third term. Republicans, Washington County Executive Josh Schoeman and CEO and former Navy SEAL Bill Berrien are also running. Both parties’ fields are expected to grow.

DHS confirms first case of West Nile Virus in a person in Wisconsin this year (BARRON COUNTY)

Wisconsin has its first confirmed case of West Nile Virus this year. Department of Health Services Disease Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says most people who get infected may not even be aware, but symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, rash, and fatigue. The confirmed case was in a Barron County man in his 60s. Mosquitoes collected in Milwaukee and Lafayette Counties have tested positive for the virus. To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellant, wear long sleeves, and remove any standing water from your property.

DNR calling off efforts to trap bear involved in attack in northern Wisconsin (COMSTOCK)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is wrapping up efforts to trap a bear involved in an attack in northern Wisconsin. The mother bear and cub haven’t been observed since the attack earlier this month in Barron County. The DNR, Barron County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Department of Agriculture had monitored a series of live traps and cameras since the attack, without results. 69-year-old Karen Frye was attacked in her backyard near the town of Comstock. She’s continuing her recovery at a local hospital. Although trapping efforts have ended, the DNR will continue to monitor the area.

Trial continues this week 1992 double murders (WAUPACA)

A Waupaca County murder trial decades in the making continues this week. Tony Haase’s trial began July 14th with two days of jury selection. Dozens of witnesses have come forward and several exhibits have been entered into the record as the state tries to prove the 54-year-old killed Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad after a night of drinking in March of 1992. Investigators linked Haase to the scene of the stabbing through DNA evidence, and he admits that he ended up at Togstad’s house the night that she died but says his memory of what happened that night is foggy because he had been drinking. The six-week trial runs through August 22nd.

Bond set at $2 million for man accused in parents’ deaths (STEVENS POINT)

A Portage County man accused in the deaths of his parents is being held on a high cash bond. District Attorney Cass Cousins says Jacobs Shulfer was discharged from the hospital over the weekend and immediately booked in jail on seven counts including two charges of first-degree homicide for killing 52-year-old Paula L. Shulfer and 53-year-old Dale S. Shulfer on July 6th. He was then shot by police when he refused to drop his weapon as they were responding to the scene, an action that an external investigation showed was justified. 35-year-old Jacob made court appearance on Monday and will be held on a two-million-dollar bond. He returns to court on Friday.