Wisconsin AM News Summary

Lawmakers hope Evers signs portable benefits bill (MADISON)

State lawmakers hope Governor Tony Evers signs a bill to assist gig workers. The measure aims to provide access to “portable” benefits like health insurance, retirement savings, and income replacement for people working in the app-based delivery and transportation industries, but who don’t work enough hours to get them. Republican Senator Julian Bradley of New Berlin joined gig workers at the Capitol on Tuesday to promote the measure. Bradley said Wisconsin can achieve meaningful reform if the bill becomes law. Democratic Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez of Milwaukee said it would be “a tragedy” if people dropped out of the gig economy because they can’t obtain benefits. The portable benefits bill passed the just concluded legislative session with bipartisan support. Evers’ office did not respond to a request on whether he’ll sign it.

AG Kaul sues Trump administration over SNAP recipients’ data demands (UNDATED)

Attorney General Josh Kaul is suing the Trump administration over demands for SNAP recipients’ data. In May, the United States Department of Agriculture requested personal information, including Social Security numbers and addresses, from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients. Kaul says sensitive information about people shouldn’t be turned over to the federal government simply because they applied for or received SNAP assistance. USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins has said the request is to make sure SNAP is preserved for only people who are eligible. Kaul is joining AGs from 21 other states seeking to block the Trump administration from making the demands.

DNR Fire Staff helping with wildfire efforts in western US and Canada (UNDATED)

Wisconsin firefighters are headed to the western U.S. and Canada to assist with wildfires. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fire Control staff will help combat wildfires and assist with suppression and protection. Three fire engines are currently in Oregon, another is in northern California and six DNR staff are in Manitoba, Canada. The Wisconsin firefighters and equipment will be on assignment for two weeks or until fire severity subsides. So far in 2025, Wisconsin has sent personnel to over 65 out-of-state fire assignments.

Another air quality alert issued for all of Wisconsin (UNDATED)

It’s both hot and smoky outside. Smoke is again coming from wildfires in Canada and the Wisconsin D N R has issued a statewide air quality alert through midday Thursday. Anyone with a weakened breathing or immune system should limit time outside. If you are planning to spend an extended time outdoors, be sure to wear a filter or face mask.

Parents in Sun Prairie call for resignation of school administration after arrest of staffer (SUN PRAIRIE)

Parents in Sun Prairie want district administration to resign after the arrest of a school dean. 30-year-old Robert Gilkey-Meisegeier (MY-seh-geyer) was charged in Dane County Monday with two counts of child sexual exploitation and 13 counts of possession of child porn. He served as Dean of Students at Sun Prairie West High, where prosecutors say he was collecting photos of underaged girls and offering alcohol to those who gave him photos. Parents and students say complaints about Gilkey-Meisegeier and others went ignored and were never reported to police. They presented a petition to the school board Monday night, signed by hundreds of students and parents.

Try some new foods at the WI State Fair with the Sporkies (WEST ALLIS)

The Wisconsin State Fair has named the best new dish of 2025. The fair is back with its Sporkie Awards for flavorful foods. This year’s winner is a french toast dish with Ube sweet potato butter and banana. Other nominees included a breakfast bratwurst with blueberry preserves and a pancake bun, brat rangoons, a Korean-inspired gochujang (GO-chuu-jang) smash burger, and Mexican street corn pizza. You can also get dessert with the Hunka Hunka Fat Elvis Donut IceCream Sandwich, or churros with s’mores toppings. The State Fair opens Thursday and runs through August 10th at State Fair Park in West Allis. Find out more at W I State Fair dot com.