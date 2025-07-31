Wisconsin AM News Summary

County officials sign off on Mitchell Park Domes renovations (MILWAUKEE)

A big step forward to save a treasured Wisconsin landmark. Milwaukee County officials on Wednesday signing off on $30 million in funding, part an ambitious plan to renovate the Mitchell Park Domes. The popular attraction for residents and visitors alike opened in 1965 and has been in disrepair for years. County Exec David Crowley said it’s been long recognized that action was needed. County Board Chair Marcelia Nicholson said the Domes Reimagined project is a reflection on “a community that never gave up.” The six-year, $115 million project will be spearheaded by the non-profit Milwaukee Domes Alliance. CEO Christa Beall Diefenbach said the organization will leverage tax credit financing as well as philanthropic contributions. The first phase of the project would start in 2027.

DATCP tracking new avian flu outbreak, no Wisconsin farms affected yet (UNDATED)

No Wisconsin farms have tested positive in the latest outbreak of avian influenza. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the USDA reports one case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a Pennsylvania poultry flock, and three cases in livestock in California, all within the last 30 days. No Wisconsin farms have tested positive, and DATCP offers support to improve and maintain biosecurity at farms and dairy processors. Find out more and see the state’s milk testing results online at D A T C P dot W I dot Gov.

Search refocused for Northwoods woman missing since March (LAC DU FLAMBEAU)

Refocused search efforts for a Lac Du Flambeau woman missing for more than five months. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal police released new information Wednesday into the March 17th disappearance of Melissa Beson. Beson was travelling with a group when she got out of a van and started walking south on Vilas County Highway D. A driver headed the other way tried to give Beson a ride, but said she refused and kept walking. Police and search teams are now concentrating efforts near Headflyer Lake in Vilas County. A 25-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to Beson’s return.

Wisconsin State Fair opens today (WEST ALLIS)

It’s time get get those cream puffs and see the sights at the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair. The doors open Today (Thursday) at 10 am at Stair Fair Park in West Allis for the fair’s 174th year. Fair officials remind you not to bring large bags to the park, and to bring some water with you to keep hydrated. Be sure to check out the Dairy Building to get your Cream Puff, and tour the exhibits and events. Thursday night’s main stage show will be Midland, and Boyz II Men will be on stage Friday night. Get tickets and find out more online at W I State Fair dot Com.