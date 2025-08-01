Wisconsin AM News Summary

Anderson to be sentenced for Sade Robinson murder (MILWAUKEE)

Sentencing is scheduled Friday for the man convicted in the murder of Sade Robinson. 34-year-old Maxwell Anderson faces a life sentence as he learns his fate in what will likely be an emotional day in Milwaukee County Court. It took a jury less than an hour of deliberation in June to convict Anderson of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and arson in the horrific April 2024 death of the 19-year-old woman. Prosecutors also are seeking restitution for some $36,000 to cover funeral and burial expenses. The Robinson case has spurred renewed calls for a state task force on missing and murdered African American women and girls from Representative Sheila Stubbs of Madison and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Last suspect accused of killing man outside Milwaukee hotel pleads guilty (MILWAUKEE)

The last of four men accused of killing a man outside a Milwaukee Hotel last year has been convicted. 61-year-old Todd Erickson pleaded guilty in Milwaukee County Court Thursday to one count of Felony Murder. Erickson and three other men pulled D’Vontaye Mitchell out of a bathroom at the Hyatt Regency last June and held him down on the driveway until he suffocated. Mitchell was harassing guests and entered a women’s bathroom when the four men pulled him from the building. Brandon Turner pleaded guilty to felony murder in March. The two other men pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery. All four are to be sentenced on September 3rd.

Direct flights available for two Badgers football away games (MADISON)

Badgers football fans will have an option for non-stop flights to away games this fall. American Airlines, United and Delta have all added direct flights from Madison’s Dane County Regional Airport and back for games in Alabama and Oregon. The flights will leave the Friday before and return the Sunday after both games. Similar flights have been set up for fans of the Washington Huskies and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Second Slenderman attacker to be released on supervision (WAUKESHA)

The second of two girls who nearly killed a classmate to please a fictional character will be conditionally released. A release plan for now 22-year-old Morgan Geyser was approved Thursday by Waukesha County Judge Scott Wagner. Geyser was committed to a mental health institute in 2014 for stabbing a classmate alongside an accomplice to please the internet urban legend Slenderman when all three girls were 12 years old. Under the release, Geyser will be on GPS tracking at a group home under state supervision. The location of the group home will not be released for her safety. A previous attempt to release Geyser was halted because she would have been too close to the victim.

Russian earthquake registered in Wisconsin (RIB LAKE)

Wednesday’s 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia was registered in Wisconsin. A United States Geological Survey Station in Rib Lake picked up the change in ground velocity caused by the quake. The USGS station is over 4,000 miles away from where the quake hit off Russia’s east coast. The quake is the largest since 2011, when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck Japan, and among the strongest since records began. The USGS reports the quake is estimated to have caused extensive economic losses and very severe shaking. Tsunamis across the Pacific Ocean from the quake have reached just under 6 feet.

Registration open for disabled hunt (UNDATED)

Eligible hunters can now sign up for the fall gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says thousands of acres of land are available for this year’s hunt, October 4th through the 12th. The special hunt offers hunters with disabilities the opportunity to hunt deer at a time and place accessible to them. Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so the DNR advises hunters to reach out as early as possible to find out availability. More information on the special deer gun hunt can be found on the DNR website.

Harley-Davidson to introduce new model priced at $6,000 (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee-based Harley Davidson plans to introduce a new, affordable motorcycle to its lineup next year. Details are few on what exactly the Sprint model will be like or even its engine displacement, but at $6,000 it will be considerably less expensive than the company’s current least expensive motorcycle, the Nightster, with a suggested retail price of $9,999. The most expensive Harley, the CVO Street Glide, will set you back $46,000. Harley-Davidson Chairman, President and CEO Jochen Zeitz (YO-ken zights) announced the Sprint during a conference call with industry analysts and said it will be shown to dealers this fall. Earlier Sprints sold by Harley in the 1960s were lightweight, 350 cc single cylinder bikes produced in Italy.