Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bill would maintain funding for two homeless veterans program sites (MADISON)

A bill circulating at the Capitol could restore funding for a program that assists homeless Wisconsin veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs operates the Veterans Housing and Recovery Program at sites in Union Grove, Chippewa Falls and Green Bay, with the latter two slated close next month. The legislation provides $1.9 million to maintain the program at those sites. Eau Claire area Democrat Jeff Smith is the bill’s state Senate author. Interviewed at the Buffalo County Fair, Smith said it’s up to Republican leaders whether the facilities survive, by scheduling a public hearing and allowing the bill to be voted on if lawmakers return to the Capitol for a floor period next month.

AUDIO: Sen. Jeff Smith interview with WRDN:

The needed funding didn’t make it into the state budget, with Republican co-chairs on the finance committee saying Democratic Governor Tony Evers didn’t make it a priority during negotiations. The Veterans Housing and Recovery Program provides transitional housing and support services to homeless veterans and veterans who are at risk of becoming homeless.

Crawford sworn in on Wisconsin Supreme Court (MADISON)

Culminating the most expensive state Supreme Court race in U.S. History, Susan Crawford was sworn in Friday as a Justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in a ceremony at the Capitol in Madison. Crawford, a Dave County judge, beat Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimmel in April to succeed retiring Justice Anne Walsh Bradley and solidify the court’s liberal 3-4 majority. The Brennan Center said more than 100 million dollars was spent on the race, which says Schimel supported by global billionaire Elon Musk.

Nine confirmed measles cases are state’s first of 2025 (OCONTO COUNTY)

The year’s first confirmed measles cases in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services and Oconto County Public Health confirmed nine cases of measles in Oconto County. One case was confirmed through testing at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, with eight additional cases confirmed based on exposure and symptoms. All the cases were exposed to a common source during out-of-state travel, according to DHS. No additional information will be released due to privacy laws. DHS and Oconto County Public Health are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed. At this time, no public points of exposure have been identified, and community risk remains low.

RSV vaccines will be ready for fall immunizations, says UW-Health (MADISON)

Some people might be getting an extra shot this fall when they come in for their usual vaccinations. UW-Health immunization director Dr. Jim Conway says a vaccine against a common type of cold called R S V is now available. R S V can be deadly to newborns the same way whooping cough is. Dr. Conway says COVID and flu shots should also be ready in time for the holiday season so people can be protected before heading out to family gatherings.

Common Cause Wisconsin talks gerrymandering (UNDATED)

As states like Texas and California attempt to redraw legislative maps to favor either the Republican or Democratic party, Common Cause Wisconsin Executive Director Jay Heck says congressional maps have been an issue in Wisconsin for more than a decade. Heck says one way to address gerrymandering is to establish an independent redistricting commission that would handle drawing maps. Heck says they hope legislation creating the commission will be introduced later this year and passed in early 2026.

You can help DNR find invasive aquatic species (UNDATED)

You can help search Wisconsin’s waters for invasive species this month. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is inviting you to participate in Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day on August 9th. Snapshot Day is a statewide effort to protect Wisconsin’s water bodies by monitoring designated sites for invasive plants and animals. Volunteers will gather at local training sites and learn how to identify invasive species and follow search protocols. Any invasives found will be cataloged, which will help the DNR’s efforts to control the spread of those species. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.