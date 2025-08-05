Wisconsin AM News Summary

Sun Prairie police prepare for release of Slenderman attacker (SUN PRAIRIE)

Police in a Madison suburb say they’re prepared for one of the women accused in the Slenderman stabbings to come to the community. Sun Prairie police chief Kevin Warych says his officers are working with the Department of Health and Human Services to transition Morgan Geyser into the community. Geyser was recently granted release from a mental health institute over a decade after being committed in the attack on a classmate in Waukesha. Geyser’s original release was held up because she would have been placed in a group home too close to her victim. She will be on G P S monitoring, and have to abide by conditions of her release. Geyser’s location and move date are being kept private for her safety.

Wisconsin Elections Commission removes inactive voters from rolls (MADISON)

Another batch of inactive Wisconsin voters have been pulled from the voting rolls. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says 192-thousand voters were removed as part of an ongoing maintenance of the rolls. Administrator Meagan Wolfe says anyone who hasn’t voted in four years will be removed to ensure that the list of voters is accurate in each voting district. Wisconsin has at-the-polls registration, so if your name has been pulled from the list, and you’ve forgotten to register, you can still cast a ballot on election day.

Bear has plastic jar removed from its head (SAWYER COUNTY)

A bear with a plastic jar stuck on its head was freed over the weekend in northwestern Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the 70-pound, 2-year-old sow was first spotted with the jar on her head on July 26, and she traveled more than 50 miles for about a week while in that predicament. She was spotted in Sawyer, Bayfield and Douglas counties. After over a week of monitoring and trapping efforts, reports of the bear over the weekend indicated she was likely returning to the area where first spotted. On Sunday near Cable in Sawyer County, a trained wildlife professional was able to safely dart the bear with an immobilization drug so the jar could be removed. The sow did not have any injuries and has been relocated to a safe wooded area to recover.

Members of Congress want Duffy to oppose single pilot airline crews (WASHIGTON DC)

Some Wisconsin members of Congress want to make sure airlines continue to have two pilots in the cockpit. In separate letters to Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 45 U.S. Senators and more than 150 House members are urging him to oppose efforts to examine and test out proposals for having a single pilot operate commercial passenger flights. Current U.S. policy dictates no airline can operate an airplane “with less than the minimum flight crew,” of “two pilots,” and the lawmakers said that ought to remain the standard. Wisconsin House Republican Tony Wied, House Democrats Gwenn Moore and Mark Pocan, and Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin all signed the letters. Duffy, a former Wisconsin congressman, has not commented on the issue since being appointed secretary.

Wisconsin has its first measles cases of 2025 (OCONTO COUNTY)

Wisconsin has its first cases of measles this year. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the nine cases are all in Oconto County and were exposed to a common source during out-of-state travel. DHS is stressing the importance of getting kids vaccinated for diseases like measles ahead of the school year. Symptoms of measles include a runny nose, cough, high fever and a red rash with raised bumps that start at the hairline. Symptoms typically don’t develop until at least 10 days after exposure. Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should stay home and call their doctor’s office or clinic.

Be on the lookout for buses and kids as school gets ready to start (UNDATED)

Kids get ready to head back to school – and drivers need to start thinking about that. The Wisconsin State Patrol reminds motorists to be alert and avoid distractions to keep kids safe as they travel to and from school. Wisconsin law requires drivers use extra caution around school buses and stop at least twenty feet away when a bus displays flashing red lights and a stop sign. Slow down if a bus is flashing yellow lights indicating it’s about to stop. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there are more than 600 crashes involving school buses every year in Wisconsin.