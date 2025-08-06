Wisconsin AM News Summary

Study finds pressing need for housing in Central Wisconsin (WAUSAU)

A new study highlights a need for more housing in Central Wisconsin. The 2025 Regional Housing Study from Wausau-based Centergy, Inc. prepared in partnership with the North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission provides an in-depth analysis of housing conditions and future needs across Adams, Lincoln, Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties. The study finds a pressing need for housing priced within reach of working households, units renting between $900–$1,499 and homes priced between $200,000–$299,999. It also outlines how rising construction costs, limited new housing supply, and a competitive market are making it increasingly difficult for employers to attract and retain talent to the region. The entire study can be found at https://centraltosuccess.com/news-events/

“Deep Thought” sold to owner of company that towed it from beach (MILWAUKEE)

The new owner of “Deep Thought,” the boat abandoned on a Milwaukee beach last year, is the man who towed it off the beach. Jeff Piller of All City Towing won the boat for just over 25-hundred dollars as bidding closed on Tuesday. Piller says he and his staff just couldn’t bear to get rid of it. The boat is covered in street art and murals and Piller says he will try to preserve parts of it as an art piece. His winning bid is far less than the 20-thousand dollars the county was hoping to get to recoup the costs of the boat’s removal.

Gov Evers announces tax credits for Eli Lilly expansion project (KENOSHA)

An expansion at Eli Lilly in Kenosha County will be getting support from Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers announced Tuesday the pharmaceutical company will qualify for 100-million dollars in tax credits, based on future performance. Eli Lilly announced the expansion last December and plans to spend 4 billion dollars to add 323-thousand square feet of space by building and redeveloping vacant land and a warehouse. The expansion is expected to add 750 jobs to the community plus the 2-thousand temporary construction jobs to complete the project.

Wisconsin man sentenced for chemical weapons charge (JANESVILLE)

Prison time for a Wisconsin man convicted of a chemical weapons charge. A federal judge sentenced James Morgan to 29 months in prison last week for possessing chemical weapons precursors. Morgan entered a guilty plea in April on a count for possessing chemicals that combine to create chlorine and chlorine gas. Prosecutors said Morgan had studied chemistry at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater and described himself as “a weapon designer who did not need a conventional weapon.” In 2023, Morgan discussed a plan to defeat the government if it came for his guns by producing a large amount of chlorine that he claimed could be used against government agents.

Child vaccination rates dropping in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services releases vaccination rate data for the 2024-25 school year. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard says 86.4% of Wisconsin students met the minimum immunization requirements. DHS said unfamiliarity with a new meningitis vaccine, a requirement for students grades 7-12, is believed to be the reason for the decrease. Westergaard says vaccination rates for measles need to be at least 95% to provide herd immunity. More information on vaccines, including links to vaccination rates by school district, can be found on the DHS website.

Celebrating one year of the state’s Home Energy Rebate programs (UNDATED)

Celebrating one year of the state’s Home Energy Rebate programs. Wisconsin received $149 million under the Biden era Inflation Reduction Act for the Home Efficiency Rebate and Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Programs. The programs are administered by the state Public Service Commission. Governor Tony Evers says more than $2 million in rebates have been distributed, helping Wisconsin families make home upgrades and keep more money in their pockets. Just under $75 million went to the HEAR program providing discounts for installing energy efficient appliances. Another $75 million went towards the HOMES program for whole-home efficiency improvements.

Jordanian man’s Marathon Co. rape trail set for September (WAUSAU)

A three-day trial has been delayed for a Jordanian man accused of raping a Central Wisconsin woman. Mohammad Alsayouri (ALSI-or-ee) is accused of forcing himself on the woman, who he married under Sharia law though no legal record of the marriage exists in the US courts. According to the woman she turned down his sexual advances, but that didn’t stop him. She later submitted to a rape kit at a hospital. Further investigation showed the 37-year-old had a wife and children back in his home nation, and may have been trying to marry a woman in Canada as well. The trial is now scheduled for late September, Alsayouri faces decades in prison and $300,000 in fines if found guilty. Immigration officials also note that he entered the US illegally through the southern border. He was arrested at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee while trying to board a flight.