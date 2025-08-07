Wisconsin AM News Summary

Air quality alerts could return, says Wisconsin DNR (UNDATED)

While the Wisconsin DNR has allowed the week-long air quality advisory to expire for now, it doesn’t quite mean we’re all in the clear. The Canadian wildfires remain ongoing, and Craig Czarnecki (char NECK key) with Wisconsin DNR Air Management says there are a lot of factors that keep the flames burning. That includes unseasonably warm temperatures, a lack of snow over the winter, and extended drought conditions. Last year Canadian wildfires only caused three days of air quality advisories in Wisconsin; while 2023 had 21 days. As of today (Wednesday), Wisconsin has now had 22 days of air quality advisories.

Wisconsin lawmaker files complaint over Canadian wildfire smoke (TOMAHAWK)

A Wisconsin lawmaker has filed an official complaint over wildfire smoke from Canada. Tomahawk Republican Representative Calvin Callahan, along with Republican lawmakers from Iowa, Minnesota, and North Dakota, submitted the letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In a statement, Callahan says if Canada needs to face real consequences if it fails to get wildfires under control. The letter calls for an investigation into the country’s wildfire management practices and for potential remedies under international law. The lawmakers argue Canada’s failure to contain the fires has harmed the quality and life of more than 20 million Americans in the Midwest. They’re requesting a response within 30 days from the EPA.

Mother of Abundant Life School shooter found dead (JANESVILLE)

The mother of a teen involved in last year’s school shooting in Madison is dead. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Mellissa Rupnow was found dead inside a Janesville home last Friday. Rupnow was the mother of 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow who opened fire inside of Abundant Life Christian School December 16th, 2024, killing a fellow student and a teacher before turning the gun on herself. Janesville Police say it appears that Mellissa died by suicide but have not commented further because of an ongoing investigation. Her ex-husband Jeffrey Rupnow is facing multiple charges for allegedly letting Natalie have access to the weapons used in the shooting.

More than 150 new schools join Direct Admit Wisconsin program (UNDATED)

More than 150 new high schools have joined the Direct Admit Wisconsin program. Under the Universities of Wisconsin System program, qualified high school students from participating high schools are automatically admitted to up to ten UW schools without ever having to submit an application. Students must choose to participate in the program and are admitted based on their grades and coursework after completion of the junior year. They must meet all admissions requirements, enroll for their senior year of high school, and stay on track to graduate. In total, Direct Admit Wisconsin delivered more than 33,500 admission offers to high school seniors from 467 high schools.

Missing Wisconsin native found alive in Norway (FOLGEFONN NATIONAL PARK)

A missing American climate journalist and former UW – Madison alum is found alive in Norway. According to multiple media reports, Alec Luhn was found just north of the Buarbreen (boo-ehr-brehn), which is an arm of a large glacier that is part of Folgefonna National Park. Luhn was in Norway with his wife to see family and was last seen Thursday, when he left for a four-day solo trip in the national park. According to a Norwegian newspaper, Luhn suffered a foot injury. The glacier Luhn was found near is described as the third largest icecap in Norway. Luhn was born in Stoughton and graduated from UW – Madison in 2010.

Voters approve limits on number of marijuana dispensaries (MENOMINEE, MI)

Nine is enough – voters in Menominee voted in a special election on Tuesday to cap the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city. The ballot question, the result of a petition, asked voters if the city’ marijuana ordinance should cap the number of dispensaries at 9. And voters gave a resounding yes by a 1416-242 margin. 85 percent of the voters approved the question. Only 24 per cent of the registered voters participated. Over half of those voted absentee. Judge Mary Barglind had given the OK for the election to proceed on Friday. Barglind also ruled to hold the status quo on the number of licenses issued by the city, which is nine. The future of some other dispensary projects is unclear and will likely be resolved in court.

Following fluoride removal vote, village trustee faces recall (DEFOREST)

A controversial local elected official in Dane County is facing a recall. The DeForest Village Board voted 5-2 on Tuesday to set a September 16 election to recall Village Trustee Bill Landgraf. The village clerk had previously certified 1,516 valid signatures on a recall petition and found only 12 to be unacceptable. The recall committee has endorsed Alicia Williams, who fell just 128 votes short of winning a seat as a write-in candidate this past spring after the board voted to remove fluoride from the village’s drinking water. Her candidacy and the recall against Landgraf are a reaction to that vote, as well as what petitioners have cited as concerning and inappropriate behavior from Landgraf during the fluoridation debate and his unsuccessful run for village president. Landgraf will be on the ballot and says he intends to retain his seat.

Five year prison term in death of Lincoln Hills youth prison counselor (MERRILL)

An inmate found guilty in connection with the 2024 death of Lincoln Hills youth prison counselor Corey Proulx has been sentenced. Rian Nyblom will spend five years in prison and five years on extended supervision for two counts of battery by prisoners. The now 19-year-old provided Javarius Hurd with a cup of soapy water, which he allegedly threw in the face of a female correctional officer, sparking a chain of events that led to Proulx hitting his head on a hard surface in the courtyard of the facility. Proulx died at a nearby hospital. Nyblom will also have a full no contact order against the victims. Hurd is scheduled for trial in February for reckless homicide.