Wisconsin AM News Summary

Federal judge orders Wisconsin tribe to stop blockading roads (MADISON)

A northern Wisconsin tribe will have to stop barricading roads to private homes on its reservation. Federal judge William Conley ruled this week that the Lac du Flambeau tribe did not have justification to prevent residents of a number of homes from using 4 roads. Those blockades started in 2023 after the original easements to those properties expired, and the tribe wanted the town of Lac du Flambeau to pay for their upkeep. Judge Conley ruled that the roads are currently listed as public roads under federal funding programs and the 20 million dollar fee the tribe was demanding was exorbitant. Tribal leaders say they’re weighing their future options, while the homeowners and the town expressed relief in statements to the media. Republican State Senator Mary Felzkowski of Tomahawk praised the ruling, and said the Lac du Flambeau tribe was “immature” in its dealings with the town and state.

Wisconsin Humane Society looking for foster homes for kittens (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in desperate need of foster families this summer. The agency says its six shelters are overflowing with cats due to a worse than usual summer influx of stray and abandoned kittens. Right now the Society is sheltering 15-hundred animals, and 11-hundred of those are cats. Spokeswoman Angela Speed tells Fox 11 Green Bay any number of foster families would be appreciated, just to help make room for other adoptions. You can find out how to open your home as a foster online at W I Humane dot Org. The society’s shelters are located in Sturgeon Bay, Green Bay, Saukville, Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha.

State Building Commission approves projects (WEST ALLIS)

The State Building Commission has approved $110.2 million in projects around Wisconsin. Commissioners signed off on the projects while meeting recently at State Fair Park in West Allis, including infrastructure upgrades at state facilities, demolishing aging buildings and more. Governor Tony Evers called the projects “critically important,” noting they include “essential” upgrades on Universities of Wisconsin campuses.. Along with demolishing old buildings at UW-Oshkosh, Platteville and Parkside, the commission approved installing new water systems at UW-Green Bay and improvements to UW-Stout’s Robert S. Swanson Library and Learning Center. The governor chairs the seven-member commission of six state lawmakers and a citizen member.

Evers comments on Canadian wildfires (WAUSAU)

Lawmakers from four states including Wisconsin are demanding accountability for Canadian wildfire smoke. Governor Tony Evers says he’d welcome dialog on a solution if it’s productive, but doesn’t see the letter “as being particularly helpful.” Republican state Representative Calvin Callahan of Tomahawk joined legislators from Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota in a letter to the US Environmental Protection Agency calling for “real consequences” if Canada fails to get wildfires under control, as well an investigation into Canadian fire management practices. Wisconsin has seen more than 20 days of poor air quality this summer due to the wildfire smoke.

Wisconsin Task Force 1 back home after helping with flood search efforts (TEXAS)

Members of Wisconsin’s Task Force 1 are back home after helping with flood-related search efforts in Texas. Twenty-one-members of Wisconsin’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force spent two weeks in Central Texas assisting recovery efforts following catastrophic flooding. Two teams left in early July to search for missing people with the first team consisting of five people and three canines. More help was needed, so Wisconsin sent another sixteen personnel. Task Force K9s are trained to bark if human remains were found. Task force members helped with water search in areas along the Guadalupe River, including the Canyon Lake Area.

WIAA launching new foundation (STEVENS POINT)

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is launching a new foundation. The WIAA Foundation is to be an organization aimed at advancing Wisconsin high school athletics through charitable support. Executive Director Stephanie Hauser says this represents a significant milestone in the WIAA’s commitment to Wisconsin’s high school athletes. The foundation will focus on three areas, athletic programs, risk minimization the development of officials for athletic events. Wisconsin’s high school athletic community features more than 510 schools and 185,000 student-athletes.