Wisconsin AM News Summary

Cowles says he’s voting for Harris (GREEN BAY)

A Republican state Senator says he’s not voting for Donald Trump. In a radio interview on Thursday, state Senator Rob Cowles of Green Bay said his vote for Kamala Harris marks the first time he’s ever voted for a Democrat for President. Cowles has decades of service in the Wisconsin Legislature and is currently the longest serving state Senator. But he called his decision to vote for Harris “one of the most important things” he’s done, and said Thursday that former President Donald Trump “is a totalitarian and very much a fascist.” Cowles is not seeking re-election following redistricting.

Packers make Lambeau lease offer to city (GREEN BAY)

The Green Bay Packers agree to offer the city of Green Bay the money it wants in an extended lease for Lambeau Field. That move came after all 12 city council members on Wednesday voiced their support for Mayor Erich Genrich in negotiations with the team. Council President Brian Johnson said Genrich was not being an obstructionist but was sticking up for what’s right for taxpayers by requesting things that are completely appropriate in a lease agreement. Following the press conference, the Packers offered rent with an annual escalator of 2.75% for 30 years, starting at about $1 million. In return, other provisions of the lease would remain in place, including the continued existence of the Stadium District. The team said it would invest $1.5 billion in the stadium, and taxpayers would not be obligated to pay for that.

Artificial Intelligence research at UWM is getting a multi-million dollar boost (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation is giving $160 million in total to the university, with $15 million of that going to AI research. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin says the award will help UW – Madison lead the way in shaping AI’s role in our future. The grant will also help speed up hiring of 120 to 150 new faculty over three-to-five years, help fund cutting edge tech, bolster research staff, and provide start-up costs. WARF has been awarding grant money to the university since 1925, and this year’s total is larger than last year’s grant of roughly $134 million.

Wisconsin has record high employment for workers with disabilities (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports 189,194 working-age individuals with disabilities employed in 2023, a second straight year of record high employment for Wisconsin workers with disabilities. DWD says the achievement follows years of investments in the Career Pathways Advancement Initiative, which has received more than $20 million in Disability Innovation Fund grants since 2021.

Western Wisconsin man arrested by FBI for sex crimes (RICE LAKE)

FBI agents arrested a northwest Wisconsin man involved in an alleged prostitution ring with the former CEO of Abercrombie and Fitch Co. 71-year-old James T. Jacobson, of Rice Lake, former Abercrombie and Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries, and Jeffries’ partner Matthew Smith, were indicted last week by a New York grand jury on 15 counts of interstate prostitution and one count of sex trafficking. Charges allege the trio used a combination of force, fraud and coercion to sex traffic 15 men and operate a prostitution ring between December 2008 and March 2015. They often promised the men advancement in their modeling careers if they engaged in sex acts and sex events, or harm to their careers if they did not. The three defendants were arrested Tuesday. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said it did not appear there were any local victims, but said if anyone was a victim, to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Sec. Buttigieg visits NE Wisconsin this weekend (GREEN BAY)

One of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet members is making several stops in Northeast Wisconsin this weekend. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to visit Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac Saturday to rally for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Buttigieg will meet with voters and encourage early voting, which began Tuesday. His visits will focus on issues important to the Harris-Walz ticket, such as lowering costs and protecting reproductive freedoms

La Crosse Oktoberfest donates over 140-thousand dollars to community groups (LA CROSSE)

A big donation from a southwest Wisconsin festival. La Crosse’s Oktoberfest USA donated 142-thousand dollars on Thursday to a number of community groups. The list includes Big Brothers/Big Sisters, La Crescent Animal Rescue, local youth soccer and a community church. The group donates its proceeds to community groups every year.