Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bill could restore funding for sites assisting homeless veterans (MADISON)

Lawmakers returning to the Capitol next month may have the opportunity to consider bills relating to Wisconsin veterans. Republican state Senator Andre Jacque is offering the Respect Our Wisconsin Veterans Service Act. Jacque said the measure could give lawmakers a chance to readdress veterans issues that failed to make it into the state budget. Jacque has included over $1.9 million to keep open facilities in Green Bay and Chippewa Falls that offer the Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program for veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Other provisions include expanded eligibility for a refundable property tax credit for veterans and surviving spouses and directing the Board of Regents to fund the UW Missing-in-Action Recovery and Identification Project to recover and identify MIA Wisconsin veterans.

Longtime Wausau alderman dies (WAUSAU)

Members of the Wausau City Council were shocked by the death of longtime Representative Gary Gisselman. Council President Lisa Rasmussen called Gisselman, who also served on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors and as a community volunteer, and insightful and quality leader. Gisselman died last weekend at age 83. Tuesday’s City council meeting was canceled and details on how the now-vacant seat representing an east-side district will be filled will likely be announced in the next few weeks. Gisselman also served on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors and was a community volunteer.

Man accused of withholding food and water from daughter reaches plea deal (WAUSAU)

A Wausau man reaches a plea deal to avoid trial on child neglect charges. 40-year-old Tristan Hull pled guilty to chronic child neglect Monday in Marathon County Court, while a second count of child abuse-causing great bodily harm was thrown out. Hull, along with his partner Brittany Hull, are accused of limiting his daughter’s food and water intake, leaving her severely underweight and malnourished to the point that her organs were beginning to fail. He now faces up to 25 years in prison and thousands in fines at sentencing in late October. Brittany is facing similar charges and is scheduled for a court appearance in November and a week-long trial next February. Brittany reportedly told the girl that she suffered from an undiagnosed medical condition, and the diet was part of a treatment that she had researched herself.

Elderly couple rescued after car sinks in Green Bay area pond (HOWARD)

An elderly couple had to be rescued from their vehicle after it plunged into a pond in a Green Bay suburb. First responders were called to a retention pond in Howard Monday morning after someone reported a vehicle floating in the water. When crews arrived, the couple had managed to escape the vehicle but could not make it to shore on their own. They were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment. The names and ages of the victims are not being released.

Report any storm damage at state parks, asks WI DNR (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin D N R wants your help spotting storm damage. Wardens are asking you to report any storm damage you see at state properties following major flooding and other severe weather the past several weeks. If you’re out hiking or biking and see any washed out areas, ruined roads or trees across trails, make a note and report it to staff at the park or online at D N R dot W I dot Gov. You’re also being reminded to obey any signs marking closed trails or facilities.

Dane County deputies say man found dead in manure pit died by accident (TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE)

Dane County deputies say an accident is to blame after a man was found dead in a manure pit at a Madison area farm last week. The body of a 62-year-old man was found at a Town of Sun Prairie farm Saturday morning. The Sheriff’s department says the man did not have a permanent address and was not working on the farm or associated with it. Detectives are still investigating, and trying to locate the victim’s family to notify them of his death.

12-year-old dies in UTV crash in Columbia County (WYOCENA)

A 12-year-old died in a UTV crash last weekend in Columbia County. According to Columbia County Sheriff’s the child died from injuries sustained in a rollover crash on Saturday. Authorities say the child was pronounced dead at the scene where he was trapped under the UTV at a farm in Wyocena. Saturday’s incident was the second in which a child died in the county last week. A 4-year-old died last Wednesday after falling from farm equipment in Marcellon. So far this year, at least 25 people have died in ATV and UTV crashes. UTVs were involved in 84% of these fatal incidents.

Insurance premiums for worker’s comp rates will decline for 10th straight year (UNDATED)

Insurance premiums for Wisconsin worker’s compensation will decline for the tenth straight year. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced Tuesday that the average workers’ compensation insurance rates for employers will drop to 3.2% in October. DWD says the lower rates reflect employers’ increased efforts to improve workplace safety. Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek says employers doing business in Wisconsin can count on a competitive insurance marketplace for coverage that keeps businesses and employees safe. Actual premiums vary by employer based on factors such as injury risk exposure.

DMV launches new website to help educate on scams (UNDATED)

A new website from the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles educate people about ongoing scams. The new webpage is a resource to help you recognize scams, learn how to protect yourself and provide guidance on what to do if you are caught up in a phishing scam attempt. Common features from recent phishing attacks include demands for money, requiring urgent action or embedding malicious links. The webpage also posts images of recent scams that have hit Wisconsin. You can visit the new site at wisconsindmv.gov/scams.