Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers requests FEMA assistance after historic flooding in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers is requesting federal support in response to storm damage in Wisconsin. Evers has submitted a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist Wisconsin in conducting a formal federal preliminary damage assessment from recent extreme storms and flooding across the state. Wisconsin Emergency Management has reported that the initial state and local damage review suggests Wisconsin will meet the federal threshold to receive aid. In order for federal assistance to be made available, there must be a presidential declaration based on the results of a FEMA damage assessment.

Hearings begin in challenge to Enbridge Line 5 project (ASHLAND)

Hearings are underway for a contested pipeline project in northern Wisconsin. Enbridge operates the 645-mile Line 5 pipeline from Superior to Canada through Michigan and the Straits of Mackinac. The Canadian company wants to build a 41-mile-long portion of the existing Line 5 that would go around the Bad River Chippewa Band’s reservation. Environmental groups and the band have challenged state permits. Construction unions backed the project. Federal, state and local permits are still needed before work starts. Hearings began Tuesday at Northwood Technical College in Ashland and will continue in Madison and Ashland through September 29. A hearing schedule can be found at the Wisconsin DNR website.

Alderman killed in car crash (MANITOWOC)

The Manitowoc community is in shock following the sudden death of local community leader Jim Brey. The 4th District Alderman was driving Tuesday night when he collided with a building and was pronounced dead at the scene. Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says he and the rest of the county government team were shocked by the news. Ziegelbauer says Brey was the longest serving board member in the county’s history. While still actively serving on the City Council, Brey was also recently appointed County Treasurer. Ziegelbauer asked the community to think of Jim’s family, and to remember him as a champion of all things Manitowoc County. No funeral details have been announced as of yet.

Ribbon cut on new state crime lab (WAUSAU)

Local and state leaders on Wednesday cut the ribbon on a new regional state forensic science lab at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. State Senator Mary Felzkowski says this means grieving families don’t need to wait for labs in Madison or Milwaukee to process their loved one’s remains. Felzkowski helped secure funding through her work on the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. Governor Tony Evers says the lab has been one of his priorities. The new facility will also provide hands-on learning for students at Northcentral Tech and provide space to preserve organs, eyes, and bones for donation.

Former Packers CEO Murphy joins UW-GB athletics department (GREEN BAY)

Former Packers president Mark Murphy isn’t staying idle in retirement. UW-Green Bay announced Wednesday that Murphy will join the athletics department as Executive in Residence. Chancellor Mark Alexander says Murphy’s experience leading the Packers organization and his time as a Division I sports director at Northwestern University will benefit UW-GB athletics. Murphy’s work will focus on mentoring coaches and staff, as well as getting sponsorships and funding for the UW-GB Phoenix teams. The Division I Phoenix are members of the Horizon League

Former Shopko site near Breen Bay to become hotel, apartments (DE PERE)

There’s new life for a vacant Shopko lot near Green Bay. Work started Wednesday to convert what used to be a Shopko in De Pere into a hotel complex. The department store chain folded six years ago and communities have been trying to refurbish and restore those vacant properties ever since. The site will not only host a Marriott chain hotel, but also an apartment building and retail space. A vacant Shopko in the Wausau area is now a V A Clinic.

West Nile virus discovered in South Central Wisconsin mosquitoes (ROCK COUNTY)

Mosquitoes in Rock County have tested positive for West Nile virus. The Rock County Public Health Department says no cases of West Nile have been reported in people in Rock County so far this year. The mosquitoes are the first that have tested positive for the virus since Rock County started surveillance in early July. West Nile is spread to humans and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. It can’t be spread from person to person. The best way to avoid the virus is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.