Wisconsin AM News Summary

Fond du Lac County DA tapped for dropbox investigation (WAUSAU)

A special prosecutor has been assigned to the state investigation into Wausau Mayor Doug Diny’s handling of a municipal drobox. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney will handle the case to ensure “full transparency and impartiality,” according to a statement from Marathon County DA Kyle Mayo. Toney will review all current evidence, determine if any additional investigation is needed, and make appropriate determinations related to the investigation. It’s the first significant action in the state investigation in months. The case involves Diny’s removal of a locked, unsecured dropbox left outside city hall last September. Wausau’s City Clerk had intended for the box to be secured and opened the next week to collect completed absentee ballots ahead of the 20-24 Presidential Election.

WEC imposes elections order following uncounted ballots investigation (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Elections Commission orders Madison to implement elections related changes following an investigation into uncounted ballots. After 193 ballots weren’t counted following last November’s election, the investigation found the former city clerk responsible. Commissioner Mark Thomsen was the lone no vote on Friday, noting that the spring 2025 election went well and that former Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl is gone. Thomsen said “the order just seems spiteful.” Commission chair Ann Jacobs said the action is necessary. Jacobs said while it’s “great” that the spring election was better run, she’s seen nothing to indicate that the necessary changes within the administration of that clerk’s office have been fixed. The city is ordered to comply by the start of next year, but can appeal the commission’s decision to Dane County Circuit Court.

State Fair releases attendance numbers of shortened event (WEST ALLIS)

The Wisconsin State Fair releases attendances numbers for shortened 2025 fair. The loss of a full day at the fair led to a drop in overall attendance. The fair had 892,968 visits in ten days compared to last year’s record-breaking number of 1,136,805 over 11 days. The final day of the fair was cancelled due to historic flooding in the Milwaukee area. The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock auction raised more than $380,000 to go towards scholarships and Wisconsin youth ag programs. The fair had gone three straight years with more than one million visitors before this year.

ATV/UTV fatalities rising as more public roads become available (UNDATED)

As more and more municipalities open their roads to ATVs and UTVs, fatalities involving the vehicles continue to rise. Department of Natural Resources Lt. Jacob Holsclaw briefed the Natural Resources Board last week and says about 69% of crashes occur on public highways and road routes. Holsclaw says there’s also thirty times more public road routes than trails. There are now 65,000 miles of public roads and highways across the state that allow ATV and UTV usage. Wisconsin has had 25 ATV/UTV fatalities already this year. There were 40 in all of 2024.

Monday is National Breast Cancer Research Day (UNDATED)

Monday is National Breast Cancer Research day, and some researchers are voicing concerns about what federal funding cuts might bring. Dr. Amy Trentham-Dietz is a cancer epidemiologist at the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison and says colleagues across the country have had research stopped early, delayed, or pulled entirely because of a lack of funding. Trentham-Dietz says lack of funding can lead to delays on critical research into breast cancer treatments. Trentham-Dietz says there has been a growing excitement about the potential of what can be learned to improve health and lives, but that momentum is only going to slow down with funding cuts.

Food truck drivers targeted by scams, says WI Consumer Protection (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Consumer Protection is warning food truck vendors about a recent scam targeting them. Administrator Michelle Reinen says criminals have been trying to trick vendors into paying fees to work at sports events that don’t exist. The criminals send out numerous emails targeted at known owners, attempting to get around spam filters. Reinen says you should always double check where and when an event is taking place before considering sending anyone money. The scam is similar to one that targets fans of certain musical artists to sell cheap tickets that don’t exist.