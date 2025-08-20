Wisconsin AM News Summary

AmFam Field beer vendor to enter race for governor (MILWAUKEE)

A second Democrat is set to enter the race for Wisconsin governor on Wednesday. Democrat Ryan Strnad (STIR-nad) plans to make his announcement outside American Family Field in Milwaukee. If that seems like an unconventional location, it’s because Strnad has been a beer vendor at Milwaukee Brewers games for more than 35 years. Strnad told the Journal Sentinel in 2023 that he planned to run should Governor Tony Evers not seek a third term, and that his top priority if he ran would be advocating for Wisconsin’s unions and working class. Democratic Lieutenant Governor Sarah Rodríguez is already a candidate and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is considering getting into the race. Announced Republican candidates are Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann (SHOW-man) and Milwaukee area business executive Bill Berrian.

Field of three Democrats to challenge Steil in first CD (RACINE COUNTY)

Three Democrats are running to challenge Republican Wisconsin congressman Brian Steil (STYLE) in 2026. All are from Racine County, and Wisconsin Examiner reports that all three are positioning themselves as working-class candidates who contrast sharply with Steil, an attorney who worked as a business executive prior to being elected to his 1st District House seat in 2018. Gage Stills is a 25-year-old community activist who launched an “under the radar” campaign last month with a website and Tik-Tok account. Mitchell Berman, a Veterans Affairs and emergency room nurse entered the race earlier this month. Randy Bryce, a former iron worker who ran and lost to Steil in 2018, has been in the race since May. The district includes all or part of Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Rock counties and the cities of Beloit, Janesville, Racine and Kenosha.

Possible measles exposures from out-of-state traveler (UNDATED)

There are new, possible measles exposures in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is coordinating with Public Health in St. Croix and Rock counties to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to measles from an out-of-state traveler. These exposures are not related to measles cases previously confirmed in the state. The investigation has identified two public locations and times where people may have been exposed: the Flying J Travel Center in the St. Croix County Village of Roberts on Monday, August 4 between 7:15 a.m. and 10 a.m., and the Pilot Travel Center on Milwaukee Road in Beloit also on Monday, August 4 between 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. People at these locations during the dates and times listed should check their immunization status as soon as possible to see if they received the measles (MMR) vaccine.

Watch out for fake flood repair teams, says DATCP (UNDATED)

Homeowners affected by recent flooding need to be careful of phony contractors. Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen says this is a common scam following severe weather. Any contractors working in Wisconsin have to be vetted and licensed by the state, so be sure to verify and investigate anyone who is offering services. Reinen says the best contact for getting your home inspected and repaired is your insurance agency, and that you should go through them to make sure you won’t lose your coverage.

Growers predict big Wisconsin cranberry harvest (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

It could be another big cranberry harvest for Wisconsin this season. The Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association is predicting a harvest of 5 million barrels this year. That’s down from last year’s total harvest of 6 million barrels, but would still make Wisconsin the largest berry producing state for the 31st year. About 2-thirds of the nation’s cranberries come from Wisconsin.

Father of Madison school shooter wants case against him thrown out (MADSION)

An attorney representing the father of a Madison school shooter wants the case against him dismissed. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the attorney for Jeffery Rupnow filed that motion on Monday, saying the state’s case against Rupnow has a “reckless disregard for the truth”. Rupnow faces two counts of supplying a dangerous weapon to a minor and one count of contributing to delinquency. Rupnow says he never gave his daughter Natalie the combination to a gun safe that held the weapons she used to kill a student and teacher and injure six others at her school last December. Natilie died by suicide during the attack. Rupnow is scheduled for a bail hearing later this month, and a pre-trial conference for late September. No hearings have yet been scheduled on the motion to dismiss.

Wisconsin lawmaker proposes tax holiday for back-to-school shopping (ONALASKA)

A Western Wisconsin lawmaker wants to give families a tax break for back-to-school shopping. Onalaska Democratic Senator Brad Pfaff his legislation would create a three-day sales tax holiday on back-to-school items. Pfaff says with inflation rising 20% since 2020, the legislation would give working families in Wisconsin a much needed break. Currently 17 states offer sales tax holiday programs similar to what Pfaff proposes for Wisconsin. The earliest it could take effect would be the 2026 school year.

FEMA to be in Wisconsin to assess storm damage (MILWAUKEE COUNTY)

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials will be in Southeast Wisconsin to assess recent storm damage. Preliminary Damage Assessment teams from FEMA will arrive Thursday to conduct assessments by interviewing homeowners, renters, and business owners to document property damage and the impact of the historic storms and flooding. It’s a crucial step in the disaster recovery process that helps determine the extent of the damage and informs Wisconsin’s potential request for federal help. Multiple local and state officials, along with Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation, have called on the Trump administration to assist in relief efforts.

$750,000 cash bond for man accused of shooting driver in head on I-41 (GREEN BAY)

A high cash bond has been set for the suspect in a highway homicide near Green Bay. A $750 thousand bond was set Monday for 18-year-old Jigwemko Layton of Wisconsin Rapids. Around noon Friday, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of I-41 southbound and State Highway 172 for a report of a truck that left the roadway. Witnesses told authorities a man ran from the vehicle with a gun. Deputies arrested Layton, who was located in a ditch with a firearm. Officials searched the crashed vehicle and found the body of a 60 year old man from Wood county. The judge in the case has indicated that Layton, the passenger, shot the victim in the head while he was driving, causing the vehicle to crash. Formal charges have not been filed but Layton is expected back in court on August 26; at which point the criminal complaint is expected to be filed.