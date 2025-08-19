Wisconsin AM News Summary

AmFam Field beer vendor to enter race for governor (MILWAUKEE)

A second Democrat is set to enter the race for Wisconsin governor on Wednesday. Democrat Ryan Strnad plans to make his announcement outside American Family Field in Milwaukee. If that seems like an unconventional location, it’s because Strnad has been a beer vendor at Milwaukee Brewers games for more than 35 years. Strnad told the Journal Sentinel in 2023 that he planned to run should Governor Tony Evers not seek a third term, and that his top priority if he ran would be advocating for Wisconsin’s unions and working class. Democratic Lieutenant Governor Sarah Rodríguez is already a candidate and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is considering getting into the race. Announced Republican candidates are Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Milwaukee area business executive Bill Berrian.

Field of three Democrats to challenge Steil in first CD (RACINE COUNTY) Three Democrats are running to challenge Republican Wisconsin congressman Brian Steil in 2026. All are from Racine County, and Wisconsin Examiner reports that all three are positioning themselves as working-class candidates who contrast sharply with Steil, an attorney who worked as a business executive prior to being elected to his 1st District House seat in 2018. Gage Stills is a 25-year-old community activist who launched an “under the radar” campaign last month with a website and Tik-Tok account. Mitchell Berman, a Veterans Affairs and emergency room nurse entered the race earlier this month. Randy Bryce, a former iron worker who ran and lost to Steil in 2018, has been in the race since May. The district includes all or part of Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Rock counties and the cities of Beloit, Janesville, Racine and Kenosha.

Possible measles exposures from out-of-state traveler (UNDATED)

There are new, possible measles exposures in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is coordinating with Public Health in St. Croix and Rock counties to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to measles from an out-of-state traveler. These exposures are not related to measles cases previously confirmed in the state. The investigation has identified two public locations and times where people may have been exposed: the Flying J Travel Center in the St. Croix County Village of Roberts on Monday, August 4 between 7:15 a.m. and 10 a.m., and the Pilot Travel Center on Milwaukee Road in Beloit also on Monday, August 4 between 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. People at these locations during the dates and times listed should check their immunization status as soon as possible to see if they received the measles (MMR) vaccine.