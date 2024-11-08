Wisconsin AM News Summary

Vos bullish as Republicans maintain Assembly majority (MADISON)

Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature are feeling pretty good about this week’s election results. They held onto legislative majorities while the state as a whole went to Donald Trump. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, noting that Democrats lost ground with virtually every demographic group, said Thursday that they should be asked how they let that happen. Vos said he’s confident of his caucuses agenda, and accused Democrats of an “onslaught of lies and deception” in campaigns for legislative offices. Unofficial results as of Wednesday showed Democrats had narrowed the Republican Assembly majority from 64-35 last session to 52-44 with four races still undecided. Democrats also picked up 4 seats in the state Senate.

Baldwin pledges to work with Trump while standing up for Wisconsin (MADISON)

Democratic US Senator Tammy Baldwin delivered her victory remarks in Madison on Thursday. Baldwin told supporters that while Democrats worked hard to elect Vice President Kamala Harris, she respects the choice of Wisconsin voters who elected Donald Trump. Baldwin, who won her third term in the Senate, said working for Wisconsin means working with the president-elect, but “standing up to him when he doesn’t have our best interests at heart.” Unofficial results showed Baldwin eked out a narrow win of some 29,000 votes over Republican challenger Eric Hovde, who as of Thursday had yet to concede, and could still request a recount.

Former Manitowoc County deputy accused of embezzling drug funds (MANITOWOC)

A former Manitowoc County sheriff’s lieutenant is accused of embezzling funds from the department. David Remiker will face a misconduct in office charge for allegedly stealing over 5-thousand dollars taken during asset forfeiture when he makes an initial appearance in December. The state Department of Justice started the investigation in January when Remiker allegedly walked off with a seat cover during an event in Oshkosh. That eventually led the D O J to discover the rest of the alleged embezzlement. He was put on administrative leave, and left the department at the end of the month. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says the incident is isolated to Remiker, and no one else in the department is implicated.

Wisconsin-native NASCAR driver fined for missing work to come vote (PHOENIX, AZ)

A Wisconsin native NASCAR driver is being fined for skipping work to go vote on Tuesday. Seymour native Ty Majeski competes in the Truck Series, and was supposed to be at a press event in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the championship race Friday night. Instead, he came to Wisconsin to vote. NASCAR is fining Majeski 12-thousand-500 dollars for failure to attend the press conference. Majeski and his race team say they’ll be contesting the penalty.

Flags flying at half-staff to honor Jonathan Brostoff (UNDATED)

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating Monday’s death of the Milwaukee Alderman and former state Representative as an apparent suicide. Brostoff was elected to the Wisconsin state Assembly in 2014, representing a Milwaukee district until 2022 and serving on several committees. Following his Assembly service, Brostoff was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council. Brostoff leaves behind his wife and four young children. Evers said Brostoff advocated tirelessly for his constituents, and that he and his wife Kathy were shocked by Brostoff’s death.

LeMahieu returning as Republican Senate majority leader (MADISON)

In a press release, LeMahieu says the top issue for Republicans this upcoming legislative session will be returning the state’s funding surplus to families. LeMahieu, of Oostburg, served as majority leader during both the 2021-22 and 2023-24 sessions and has been in the Legislature since 2015. The Republican caucus elected LeMahieu to the position during a Thursday meeting. The Republican majority in the Senate shrunk from 22-11 to 18-15 after Tuesday’s election.