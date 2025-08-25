Wisconsin AM News Summary

More measles cases detected in Northeast Wisconsin (OCONTO COUNTY)

More confirmed measles cases in northeastern Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services announced Friday that five more people have contracted measles in Oconto County. The five new cases are connected to nine previous cases in Oconto County earlier this month. That brings the total number of cases to 14. Health officials say all of the measles infections have been linked to a single out-of-state exposure, and there has not yet been a public exposure. Measles is a dangerous illness, and can lead to pneumonia, brain damage and deafness.

Watch out for fake messages about product recalls, says Consumer Protection (UNDATED)

Scammers are sending messages claiming to be from online retailers offering refunds for defective products. Wisconsin Consumer protection administrator Michelle Reinen says you don’t need to click a link to give your banking information to Amazon or other businesses, because they probably already have it. If you think you have a legitimately recalled product or are unsure, log into your account with that retailer. Reinen reminds you to only log in to your account directly through a website, and never use a link you get in a random message or email.

Avoid placing deer stands in ash trees (UNDATED)

Avoid ash trees when placing your deer stand this year. Most ash trees in the southern two-thirds of Wisconsin are dead or dying due to emerald ash borer, and infestations in the northern part of the state are rapidly expanding. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters it’s important to place and maintain tree stands carefully as trees with emerald ash borer may unexpectedly snap or drop large branches. Ash trees will have two branches coming off the main stem directly across from one another, along with compound leaves with 5-11 leaflets. Emerald ash borer has been confirmed in all 72 Wisconsin counties.

Start thinking about back to school nutrition for kids (UNDATED)

It’s important for Minnesotan kids to start the new school year strong with good nutrition. UW Health Kids pediatric clinical nutritionist Camila Martin says breakfast remains the most important meal of the day and studies show a good breakfast can lead to enhanced academic performance. Martin says oatmeal with nuts and frozen fruit, eggs with avocado and toast, and low-fat yogurt are all good breakfast ideas. Martin says 90% of kids ages 4 to 18 don’t meet recommendations for vegetable intake, while 75% don’t meet guidelines for fruit intake. You can also find ways to involve kids in the meal making process to encourage them to add fruits and vegetables in their meals.

Body of missing MN woman found in NE Wisconsin (SUPERIOR)

The body of a missing Minnesota woman has been found in northwest Wisconsin. Police in Superior say the body of 85-year-old Juanita Mae Rosa was recovered on Friday. Rosa went missing from Hinckley, Minnesota August 4th. Officers say her vehicle was spotted in the Superior Municipal Forest, and a K9 search team found her body about 200 yards away down an ATV trail. No foul play is suspected at this time.