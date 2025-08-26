Wisconsin AM News Summary

Police plan to remove downtown homeless in Madison (MADISON)

Police intend to remove homeless people in downtown Madison this week. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the number of calls for service around State Street doubled in August, according to an email police sent to a member of the City of Madison’s Homeless Issues Committee. Madison Police Central District Captain Kipp Hartman telling the State Journal that complaints include unhoused people threatening and throwing items at passersby, fights and other disturbances. Last week, officers with the Madison and Capitol Police departments asked people camped out in the area to leave before the end of this week. There are a limited number of shelter beds available in the city. Work is to begin next year on a new $27 million men’s shelter on Madison’s Far East Side with capacity for 250 to 300 people.

Fire Department Division Chief may have used stolen pain meds at station (WAUSAU)

The Wausau Fire Department’s EMT Division Chief – accused of stealing pain medications from the department – may have been using the drugs in the firehouse. The criminal complaint against Jared Thompson claims the 45-year-old was routinely accessing lock boxes containing fentanyl and hydromorphone, then disappearing into a bathroom. Co-workers said they would later find signs of drug use in the facilities- including bloody gauze and tamper-seals from the containers. Another employee says he once saw Thompson mix a dose of Fentanyl for a patient, then put the syringe in his pocket instead of administering the medication. Thompson is accused of three felonies for misconduct in office and two counts misdemeanor theft, he is free on a 25 thousand dollar signature bond, with further court action scheduled in October.

La Crosse man sentenced in 2019 stabbing death (LA CROSSE)

A man convicted in a 2019 La Crosse homicide is headed to prison. A La Crosse County jury in June found 45- year-old Anquin St. Junious guilty of reckless homicide, battery, strangulation and threats to injure in the stabbing death of Virgil Stewart. St. Junious attacked Stewart in the back of a cab during an argument in 2019. Online court records show a judge sentenced St. Junious on Monday to 20 years in prison and eight years on extended supervision.

Juneau County deputies search for man missing from tour boat (MAUSTON)

Juneau County deputies are searching for a man who went missing in the Wisconsin River over the weekend. Deputies say a 41-year-old man jumped out of a tour boat on Sunday and started swimming upstream. It’s unclear what caused the incident, and the man has not been located. Teams are on scene trying to locate the man.

Police investigate body found in field, no id released (WATERLOO)

Waterloo police are trying to determine how a person ended up dead in a field over the weekend. The person’s body was found in a field Sunday afternoon. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s office was called in to assist the investigation. The person’s id or preliminary cause of death have not been released.

NTSB cites pilot error as cause for fatal 2023 crash at AirVenture (OSHKOSH)

The National Transportation Safety Board says pilot error is to blame for a fatal 2023 crash at E A A Airventure. The plane crashed into Lake Winnebago and killed 30 year old Devyn Reiley and 20 year old Zach Colliemoreno. They were in a North American AT-6D airplane. The report says “the pilot likely failed to maintain adequate airspeed while maneuvering and exceeded the airplane’s critical angle of attack, which resulted in an inadvertent aerodynamic stall/spin.” The airplane broke into pieces and came to rest at the bottom of the lake in about 20 ft of water.

Johnson alarmed by Trump threats to deploy National Guard to Chicago (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, asked to comment on President Donald Trump’s threats to send the National Guard to Chicago, called any such action “very alarming.” Speaking with reporters on Monday, Johnson said Milwaukee and other cities have local law enforcement to enforce the laws, “and don’t need the United States military, boots on the ground, in American cities. That’s not what their mission is.” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker both oppose any such deployment. Trump has already deployed the Guard to Washington D.C., ostensibly to deter crime in the nation’s capital.