Wisconsin AM News Summary

Vance to make Wisconsin visit (LA CROSSE)

Vice President JD Vance will be in Wisconsin this week. The vice president is scheduled to visit a steel fabrication facility in La Crosse on Thursday According to a White House press release, Vance will promote President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and their impact on working families and businesses. The release did not provide a specific location. The tax cuts passed the U.S. House and Senate earlier this year without the support of any Wisconsin Democrats.

Madison Catholic priest arrested on pending child sexual assault charges (CLINTONVILLE)

A priest from Madison has been arrested on pending child sexual assault charges in eastern Wisconsin. 37-year-old Andrew Showers is listed on the Diocese of Madison’s website, along with the site for St James School on the city’s near West Side. He was arrested by police in Clintonville on Sunday night. Authorities say Showers traveled to the city to meet with a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity. Showers was booked into the Waupaca County Jail on pending charges of child enticement, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child.

Newly engaged Swift and Kelce weathered 2023 loss in Titletown (GREEN BAY)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged – and there’s a Wisconsin connection. Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field on December 3, 2023, to support boyfriend and Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce. K-C’s 27-19 loss to the Pack was the team’s first with Swift in attendance. Swift’s last Wisconsin concert was a sold-out show at Milwaukee’s Bradley Center, June 8, 2011. Her promoter noted the venue capacity at the time was no longer large enough for Swift’s shows. Can you say Camp Randall Stadium?

Federal judge won’t toss out case against MKE judge accused of interfering with ICE (MILWAUKEE)

A federal judge will allow the case against a Milwaukee County judge accused of interfering with immigration agents to continue. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman ruled Tuesday that he would not toss out the charges against Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan. The US Justice Department accuses Dugan of shielding a man wanted by ICE from arrest during courtroom proceedings in April of this year. Dugan’s attorney filed a motion in May claiming that Dugan had immunity from prosecution for actions taken inside her own courtroom. A trial date in the case has not been set.

WKOW: UW-P Police rule May dorm shooting a murder suicide (PLATTEVILLE)

The woman who shot and killed a fellow UW-Platteville graduate in May was researching disturbing topics ahead of her attack. W K O W-TV reports UW-Platteville police found searches in 22-year-old Hallie Helms’ internet history on writing suicide notes and gun related topics. These searches lead up to the May 19 attack on fellow graduate Kelsie Martin when Helms shot Martin and then herself, dying by suicide. The day of the attack other residents in Helms’ dorm reported she was screaming and yelling, and Martin went to check on her for her role as a Resident Director. Police are ruling the incident as a murder-suicide.