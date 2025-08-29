Wisconsin AM News Summary

Diocese acknowledges complaint against priest accused of child sex crimes (MADISON)

The Diocese of Madison acknowledges a prior complaint filed against priest accused of child sex crimes. WKOW in Madison reports a note to parishioners from Bishop Donald Hying says a review of files, email messages and phone records revealed a parent filed a complaint against Fr. Andrew Showers in 2021, expressing concern about questions to a male middle school student during confession. Hying told the parent at the time to report the incident to the Lodi Police Department if they felt the need, which they did. Police met with the parent and child, but determined the incident didn’t rise to the level of a criminal act. Showers faces child sex crimes in Waupaca County.

Another UTV fatality in Wisconsin (TOWN OF MILTON)

Another fatal UTV crash in Wisconsin. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says it happened late Tuesday night in the Town of Milton. The UTV passenger, a 62-year-old man from Port Charlotte, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 49-year-old Edgerton man, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The death would mark the year’s 28th recreational vehicle fatality in Wisconsin, most involving UTVs. The Department of Natural Resources reports that most of those killed were not wearing helmets or seatbelts, and that alcohol and speed were contributing factors in many crashes. This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement agencies will step up efforts to stem deadly crashes by watching for impaired operators, speeding and careless operation, and helmet and seatbelt use. Tips for riding safely can be found on the DNR’s website.

VP Vance touts Big Beautiful Bill, tariffs at stop in La Crosse (LA CROSSE)

Vice President JD Vance says the White House and President Donald Trump aren’t forcing the military into American cities. Speaking at a steel mill in La Crosse, Vance says mayors and governors should be glad for the help but that the White House has the right to order troops to cities. Trump has ordered the National Guard and ICE to help with law enforcement efforts in Washington DC, and sent the Guard to Los Angeles to break up protests preventing immigration arrests. Vance also touting the One Big Beautiful Bill, and says tariffs will bring jobs and wages back to the US. Economists say the tariffs have instead led to reduced production at tech companies and manufacturers, and dozens of countries are suspending postal service to the US because of duties imposed on everyday deliveries.

Evers estimates Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” will cost WI taxpayers over $284 million (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers’ administration estimates President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill will increase costs to Wisconsin taxpayers by over $284 million. The Governor’s office says the bill will increase costs by $142 million a year and over 270,000 Wisconsinites will lose their health insurance while tens of thousands more will lose access to basic food necessities. Evers says the bill will force states to implement new burdensome requirements for Medicaid and a program that provides food assistance to kids, seniors, and families. Evers’ administration estimates the Republican-led State Legislature will need to approve $70 million in new funding for immediate implementation costs just for the remainder of the biennium. Republican lawmakers have said the bill reduces wasteful spending and secures the southern border.

WI DNR buying pine cones to restock forestry reserves (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is restocking its pine seed inventories and wants your help. The D N R announced Thursday its forestry programs are buying white and red pine cones by the bushel. They’re looking for cones that have turned brown, but not yet opened to let out the seeds. The asking price is 125 dollars a bushel for red pine cones and 75 dollars a bushel for white pine. Just be sure to wear gloves when collecting, and be sure you’re not on someone else’s property when you’re out gathering. Find out more online at D N R dot W I dot Gov.

WI appeals court upholds well permitting rules for large farms (UNDATED)

A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that the D N R can require large scale farms to get permits to operate high capacity wells. The case stems from a 2023 lawsuit filed by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and a pair of dairy industry groups that challenged the agency’s ability to require permits. W M C argued that the rules were inconsistent with state and federal laws, but the three judge panel agreed with a Calumet County ruling that the regulations were within the D N R’s authority. The ruling affects over 340 farms in the state, and requires them to ensure they have plans in place to prevent manure runoff and have management plans to keep fertilizers from reaching the groundwater.