Wisconsin AM News Summary

WI Policy Forum study finds impacts from increased flooding (UNDATED)

A newly released study finds flooding like that in southeast Wisconsin last month has been rising steadily in the state. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found Wisconsin has seen a dramatic increase in damage caused by flooding following heavy rains over the past 45 years. Researcher Tyler Byrnes says the state can expect to see floods to continue happening with at least the same frequency, if not more frequency as the climate continues to warm and as we continue to urbanize. The study concludes that while local governments can expand infrastructure to handle increasing rainfall, fees that fund that construction would have to rise to cover the growing costs.

UPFRONT: Rep. Fitzgerald says Milwaukee doesn’t need federal intervention on violent crime (MILWAUKEE)

Wisconsin Congressman Scott Fitzgerald says he approves sending federal agents to Chicago to curb crime, but not Milwaukee. Speaking on WISN’s UPFRONT, the Oconomowoc Republican says Milwaukee has a better track record on violent crime than Chicago. Fitzgerald says there could be 10th Amendment issues with a military deployment to Milwaukee, and that Congress would have to engage in oversight if that happens. Vice President J D Vance floated sending federal agents and troops to cities including Milwaukee during a stop in La Crosse last week.

Red Cross to offer flood assistance meetings in SE Wisconsin this week (MILWAUKEE)

Anyone affected by flooding in southeast Wisconsin that still needs help can get a head start with the Red Cross. The agency is opening up a series of meetings this week to connect people with non-profits and government assistance. There will be direct assistance from the Red Cross on site, and representatives to speak to to take the next steps to restoring homes and properties. Those will be Tuesday at the King Community Center in Milwaukee, on Wednesday at McCarty Park in West Allis, and the Mary Ryan Boys and Girls Club in Milwaukee on Saturday. The events will run 11 am to 6pm, and you will need to bring proof of address.

How and why changes to airport security are made (UNDATED)

Those flying commercially will notice new changes to TSA security like being allowed to keep your shoes on. University of Illinois Computer Science Professor Sheldon Jacobson says changes are made by assessing every layer of an airport security system. Jacobson says changes TSA has made to security, like letting people keep their shoes on, have helped people move through airports faster without compromising safety. Facial recognition could also be a game changer when it comes to improving airport security efficiency.

DWD releases grants to help train skilled workers (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announces grants to help train skilled workers. The Wisconsin Fast Forward grants support innovative local and regional solutions to help employers meet workforce needs in their areas. DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek says any business interested in increasing their pool of skilled workers should apply regardless of company size or industry sector. Funding will go towards reimbursing the costs of customized occupational training for unemployed, underemployed, and existing workers.