Wisconsin AM News Summary

“Bradyn’s Law” gets hearing in State Senate committee Wednesday (MADISON)

A State Senate committee Wednesday will hear public testimony on legislation that combats sextortion. “Bradyn’s Law”, named in memory of 15-year-old Bradyn Bohn of Kronenwetter, who died by suicide on March 5 after falling victim to sextortion, would make sextortion a standalone crime in Wisconsin. Sextortion is a form of child sexual exploitation that involves threatening or blackmailing children, often after tricking them into sending them nude or sexual images. Scammers then threaten to go public with the photos if a victim doesn’t comply with their demads. Under the bill, perpetrators of sextortion could be charged with a Class B felony if the victim commits suicide, which would allow for imprisonment up to 60 years. The bill was unanimously passed in the Assembly earlier this year.

Democratic lawmakers introduce bills cutting local and state support for ICE (MADISON)

Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at cutting state and local support for ICE. Milwaukee Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez says the vast majority of people detained by the Trump administration aren’t criminals .One bill would require law enforcement officers to visibly identify themselves when arresting someone, while another would prohibit local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE. The bills are unlikely to even get a committee hearing in the Republican controlled legislature. In Wisconsin, ICE arrests have doubled under Trump with agents arresting an average of 85 people per month since January.

Overdoses in Wisconsin continue to decline (UNDATED)

Despite a fall in overdose deaths in recent years, Wisconsin still has plenty of work to do to combat the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin. UW Health Dr. Randall Brown says a number of things need to be done avoid overdoses going back up. Brown says increased access to information and tools to prevent overdoses have been big factors in reducing overdose deaths. Overdose deaths in Wisconsin dropped almost 35% between March of 2024 and 2025, which equates to about 600 fewer deaths.

Evers calls on Congressional members to reject funding cuts in proposed federal budget (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers is urging Congress to block the White House’s proposed cuts to disaster relief funding and clean water investments. The Governor’s office says he sent a letter to every congressional member in the state to reject the proposed cuts in the upcoming budget. President Trump’s budget cuts FEMA grants, funding for cyber security training, funding for line replacements and other infrastructure agencies. This is the second time Evers has urged action on Trump spending plans. Last week he warned that the One Big Beautiful Bill act would cut over 280-million dollars in benefits and funding for Wisconsinites while kicking 270-thousand people off of health insurance.

Milwaukee city officials recover funds stolen in online financial scam (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee city officials recovered thousands of dollars in fraud connected to a rebuild of a public library. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports someone was able to trick the city comptroller’s office into sending 460-thousand dollars to a group masquerading as Scherrer Construction sometime in July. That company is working on the renovations at the Library on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. It is usually unlikely to recover money stolen in these scams, but the bank involved froze the accounts connected to the theft, and the money was returned. The Comptroller’s office has since strengthened its training on fraud prevention to stop something like this from happening again.

Madison police investigate weekend joyride on crane (MADISON)

Madison police are investigating after a group was spotted joyriding in a crane this weekend. Police reports say four men were seen driving a crane though downtown Madison on Sunday. The group were driving down Main Street when police were called, but they abandoned the crane and fled before officers arrived. The crane was left in place with the keys still inside, and returned to its work site. Anyone with information should contact the police.

DNR reminds hunters of numerous hunting seasons that open this month (UNDATED)

Wisconsin hunters need to prepare for the multiple hunting seasons that open in September. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds you of the multiple mobile-friendly resources that are available including hunting regulations, season dates, hunting hour and more on the DNR’s hunting webpage. A list of public lands open to hunting is also available on the DNR’s website. The DNR says you should always keep safety in mind if heading out by treating every firearm like it’s loaded, point the muzzle in a safe direction, and be certain of your target. There are six season opening dates during the course of September.