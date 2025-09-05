Wisconsin AM News Summary

Ortiz Velez leaves Assembly Dems caucus (MADISON)

A state lawmaker from Milwaukee says she’s left the Assembly Democratic caucus. In interviews with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and WisPoltics, Representative Sylvia Ortiz Velez said she’s left the caucus after months of conflict, and an accusation that she would use a firearm against a colleague. Assembly Minority leader Greta Neubauer said Thursday that Ortiz Velez informed Democrats that she no longer wished to be a member of their caucus and, per her request, is no longer a member of the Assembly Democrats. Neubauer would not comment on the alleged threat, citing “ongoing investigations.” Ortiz Velez called the allegation that she’d use an AR-15 “laughable” and that she doesn’t own such a weapon. She was also apparently banned from the Capitol, however Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said her status was “inappropriately revoked” and no members are currently barred from the building.

MercyHealth East Clinic strike now two months old (JANESVILLE)

A strike by healthcare workers in Janesville is now two months old. More than 130 members of UAW Local 95 have been on the picket line since early July outside Mercyhealth East Clinic. RN Enrique Casiano chairs the clinic bargaining unit and said there’s been no progress. He said union leadership were supposed to meet with MercyHealth administration on September 2nd, but “they basically ghosted us,” never confirming the meeting with the mediator. Casiano said they never got the news that they weren’t going to come to the table. Casiano was joined at the Capitol in Madison on Thursday by area lawmakers. Representative Ann Roe of Janesville said constituents are concerned, and that MercyHealth, is “capable of doing better,” by its employees on the picket line. The strike began after several weeks of negotiations. Casiano said clinic workers want improved conditions including better security, and improvements to pay and benefits.

Democrats introduce pro-labor bills package (MADISON)

At the Capitol, Democrats introduce bills to roll back Scott Walker era labor laws. The “Build A Stronger Wisconsin” package would restore the prevailing wage, repeal the so-called “Right-to-Work” law, reinstate the ability to use project labor agreements, and address worker misclassification. While Democrats said all this would be popular with voters, the bills are unlikely to get hearings in the Republican controlled legislature.

DNR and DHS issue new PFAS advisory in northern Wisconsin (TOWN OF STELLA)

PFAs prompt new advisories on fish and game consumption in northern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services announced the new advisories for the Town of Stella in Oneida County, due to PFAS contamination. A “Do Not Eat” advisory includes all fish species in the Moen Chain of Lakes, Sunset Lake, Starks Creek, and Snowden Lake. Elevated levels of PFOS, a type of PFAS, were found in fish tissues. For deer, new guidance advises consuming only one meal per month from deer harvested within a 5-mile radius of Stella’s town hall. Liver from deer in this area should not be eaten due to significant PFAS levels. A consumption advisory was also issued for mallards and wood ducks harvested on Green Bay due to the contamination of PFAS.

Dog fight leads to vehicle crash in western Wisconsin (TOWN OF CLIFTON)

A dog fight led to a vehicle crash in western Wisconsin last weekend. A 42-year-old Georgia man was injured Sunday morning when he crashed his truck into a parked semi-trailer while trying to separate his two dogs. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on a private road in the Town of Clifton to perform repairs at a wind turbine site when the dogs began fighting inside the truck. When he tried to break them up, he hit the front of the unattached trailer and the truck became wedged underneath. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Wisconsin joining coalition hoping to increase EV ownership (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is joining a coalition with the goal of increasing EV ownership. Governor Tony Evers, who co-chairs the U.S. Climate Alliance, says Wisconsin and Hawaii will join 11 other states in the Affordable Clean Cars Coalition. It’s working on policies to make electric vehicles more affordable, expand EV charging infrastructure, and support U.S. automotive manufacturing jobs. Evers says it needs to be easier, not more difficult, for Wisconsinites to own electric vehicles. Wisconsin joined the Alliance in 2019 as one of Evers’ first official acts as governor. The Alliance, a bipartisan group of 24 governors, is committed to achieving the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat climate change.