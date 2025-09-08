Wisconsin AM News Summary

Historic WW II sub drydocked for cleaning & repairs (MANITOWOC)

A WWII submarine at Manitowoc’s Wisconsin Maritime Museum has been taken to Sturgeon Bay for drydocking. The USS Cobia was pulled by two tugboats out of the Manitowoc harbor and up the coast of Lake Michigan on Sunday, September 7th. Drydocking is the process of pulling the submarine out of the water to check the bottom, or hull, for zebra and quagga mussels. Staff and Fincantieri (FIN-can-terri) Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay will get rid of the mussels and anything else on the bottom before the submarine is cleaned and fixed up where needed. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum raised $1.5 million to drydock Cobia. Some of the funding came from the state of Wisconsin’s 2025-2027 state budget. The WWII submarine was brought to Manitowoc in 1970 to serve as an international memorial to submariners.

Officials pledge crackdown on street takeovers (MILWWAUKEE)

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says residents are tired of dangerous street takeovers.

Johnson joined other officials on Friday to announce new strategies. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman had a message to participants and spectators – “we will not tolerate this.” Street takeovers are gatherings where large crowds block off intersections to watch drivers perform stunts while spectators post to social media. They’ve become an annoyance for residents in cities across the country. Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern pledged to “zealously prosecute” cases where the evidence supports criminal charges. Mayor Johnson said the takeovers carry a risk someone will be injured or killed. Following takeovers over the Labor Day weekend, the head the union representing Milwaukee Police said last week that he’d consider asking President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard to the city.

Make sure your elderly family members know about the Grandparent Scam (UNDATED)

Scammers are continuing to target elderly people with a scam that involves younger family members. It’s called the Grandparent Scam, and Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Michelle Reinen says it can be effective on people who don’t know it’s coming. Someone claiming to be a grandchild or a loved one will claim that person is in trouble and needs money quickly. A common part of the scam is to try and convince the victim to keep the money transfer secret from the rest of the family. Be sure to let your elderly relatives know about this tactic, and set up code phrases or words to make sure that someone is who they say they are.

UPFRONT: New Milwaukee Art Museum director is former Smithsonian leader forced out by White House (MILWAUKEE)

The new director at the Milwaukee Art Museum is the former director of the Smithsonian Portrait Gallery in Washington DC. Speaking to W I S N’s UPFRONT, Kim Sajet (SAY-et) says she’s happy to be taking over in Milwaukee, following her resignation earlier this year after President Donald Trump said she was too divisive and engaging in diversity. The Trump Administration is in the process of removing displays and exhibits from the Institute that reference slavery, racism, or L G B T Q culture in America.

Stop the spread of germs as kids head back to school (UNDATED)

With kids back in school, Wisconsin parents need to be doing their best to make sure germs aren’t being spread and they aren’t getting sick. UW Health Kids Dr. Casey Freymiller (fry-miller) says washing hands is the most important kids can do. Freymiller says you should also be teaching your kids to properly cover their coughs and sneezes to help stop the spread of germs. Freymiller says healthykids.org is a great resource for parents to visit to get more information.

DWD introduces “Workforce Wednesdays” (UNDATED)

There are special opportunities this month to connect job seekers and employers September is National Workforce Development month and Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development invites job seekers and employers to explore services offered by the Job Center of Wisconsin. On Wednesdays this month, you can access specialized services including career navigators and business services professionals who can connect you to the right job or talent. Events will also include employment and training specialists who know what local job demands are. More information on “Workforce Wednesdays” can be found on the DWD website.

Legislators introduce Wisconsin Beagle Freedom bill (MADISON)

A bipartisan bill introduced at the State Capitol hopes to save research dogs from euthanasia. The ‘Wisconsin Beagle Freedom Bill’ would mandate a three-week adoption period for dogs and cats in testing facilities. The bill would prevent default euthanasia by offering the animals to shelters or rescues. Wisconsin is home to Ridglan farmers, one of two large breeders of dogs for experimentation in the country. A judge found probable cause of animal cruelty at the facility in January, leading to a special prosecutor’s appointment. Ridglan faces multiple investigations and compliance processes.