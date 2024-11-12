Wisconsin AM News Summary

Underly proposes additional $3 billion in investments to schools (MCFARLAND)

Jill Underly’s proposal includes increasing special education reimbursement to 90%, provide per-pupil adjustments to revenue limits, limit property tax increases, index revenue limits to inflation for the first time in 15 years, and fund several grant programs. Underly says the investments would reduce the number of referendums for operating costs in local communities by having the state step up to its responsibilities. The Department of Public Instruction’s overall budget request, expected to be released in full later this month, will propose more than $4 billion towards K-12 public education.

Badger football staffer arrested for OWI (MADISON)

According to Madison Police, Jack Del Rio was driving early Friday morning when his vehicle hit a street sign, broke a fence and came to rest in a yard. Nobody was hurt. Witnesses pointed out Del Rio to officers as he was walking away from the area. Del Rio, who showed signs of impairment and admitted to driving, is charged with OWI, first offense. He was appointed to a senior advisor position by Badger head coach Luke Fickell before the start of the 2024 season. The Badgers were on a bye this weekend. Fickell says Del Rio has stepped down from his role with the team following the arrest.

We Energies and WPS to increase rates in 2025 and 2026 (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted last week to approve rate increases in 2025 and again in 2026. About 1.5 million natural gas users statewide and roughly 1.6 million electricity users in eastern Wisconsin will be impacted by the increases. Preliminary estimates show the average residential We Energies customer will pay about $17 more for electricity and between $4 and $9 more for gas per month by 2026. The average WPS customer will see rates go up roughly $12 for electricity and $4 for gas over the same time period. The Public Service Commission expects to finalize the rate increase amounts by the end of this year.

SCOWIS hears oral arguments on 1849 abortion ban challenge (MADISON)

Will a 1849 ban on infanticide remain as a ban on abortion in Wisconsin? That was the matter up for oral arguments at the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday. Liberal Justice Jill Karofsky says the old law and a newer 2015 law allowing for abortions can’t exist in the same space. Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn disagreed, and says this is a matter for the legislature, not the Supreme Court. It’s expected that the liberal majority on the court will rule against the older law, but that could take some time before an opinion is handed down.