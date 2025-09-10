Wisconsin AM News Summary

Buyers should watch out for used cars with flood damage, says WISDOT (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin D M V warns potential used car buyers about flood damaged vehicles. That comes as people in southeast Wisconsin look to get rid of cars that were caught in record flooding this summer. Buyers should be watching out for tell tale signs of water damage: musty smells, water stains, mud in places it shouldn’t be, and corrosion of electrical components. As always, be sure to not only inspect a vehicle yourself before buying it, but have a mechanic do an inspection as well. Any flooded vehicle must be disclosed before purchase, and may already have a salvage title attached to it. If in doubt, use a service like Carfax or Autocheck to research the vehicle’s history.

You may need a prescription to get the COVID vaccine this year (UNDATED)

Many people will need to get a prescription before getting this year’s COVID vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration rescinded a previous order that allowed anyone to get the shot. Agency director and vaccine skeptic Robert F Kennedy Junior removed vaccine recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women. Currently, the elderly and those with an existing condition that could cause complications from COVID are eligible for the shot. Everyone else may need to consult their doctor. Depending on your insurance coverage, you might also have to pay out of pocket this year. Governor Tony Evers’s administration, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, supports vaccination access through several programs covering routine childhood and adult immunizations, as well as the current COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Republicans introduce legislation that could encourage school districts to consolidate (MADISON)

A package of bills introduce by Assembly Republicans would encourage school districts across Wisconsin to consolidate as enrollment numbers decline. Pleasant Prairie Representative Amanda Nedweski says consolidating can offer more opportunities to students. Nedweski’s bill would offer financial incentives to districts if they voluntarily consolidate. Assembly Republicans introduced a number of education focused legislation at the Capitol Tuesday. Other bills introduced include one addressing dual enrollment and another that could create a teacher’s Bill of Rights.

DHS distributing free drug testing strips (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is distributing free drug testing strips. More than 131,000 xylazine strips will go to community organizations. The test strips can let a person know if drugs contain xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer that is unsafe for humans and is sometimes mixed into street drugs. Xylazine can increase the risk of fatal overdose and cause serious skin infections. DHS will also renew a statewide naloxone standing order for pharmacists, allowing pharmacies to continue to distribute the overdose reversal medication.