Wisconsin AM News Summary

International enrollments down across UW System (MADISON)

International enrollments are down across the UW System. Fall enrollments at eight of 13 Universities of Wisconsin campuses are up this year, but significant declines in international students are a likely reason overall enrollment remained flat, mirroring nationwide trends that could see international enrollment drop as much as 15 percent at U.S. colleges. Preliminary estimates put overall fall enrollment at 164,340, down 96 students from the final 2024 fall enrollment counts. The Universities of Wisconsin have been providing enrollment estimates based on Day One counts since fall 2020. Official enrollment counts will be released later this fall based on the 10th day of enrollment.

More layoffs announced at Air Wisconsin (APPLETON)

More layoffs announced for a Fox Cities based airline in the process of a possible sale. Air Wisconsin announces another round of layoffs. According to a notice filed with the Department of Workforce Development, 127-workers at the airline’s Greenville headquarters will be laid off–while another 114 at the Milwaukee hub will be let go. The announcement comes amid negotiations between Premier Shuttle Holdings and Harbor Diversified–Air Wisconsin’s current owner–to take over the company. All existing Air Wisconsin employees have been notified of an impending workforce reduction plan.

FBI most wanted arrested in Fox Cities (MENAHSA)

A man wanted by the FBI is arrested in the Fox Cities. One of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted is arrested in Menasha Wednesday morning. Menasha Police were advised by the FBI Chicago Violent Crime Fugitive Task force the 23-year-old suspect could be in the Menasha area. Early Wednesday morning, Menasha officers identified the suspect and took him into custody without incident. The suspect booked into the Winnebago County Jail on outstanding warrants for First Degree Murder in Riverdale, Illinois. The man’s name has not been released.

Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff in remembrance of 9-11 (UNDATED)

Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff today/Thursday in remembrance of 9-11. Governor Tony Evers declared Thursday as a state Day of Service and Remembrance, encouraging Wisconsinites to honor the day through acts of kindness to neighbors and acts of service in their communities. You can find a list of volunteer opportunities, including virtual options, by visiting the Volunteer Wisconsin website. Nearly 3,000 people died during the 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks in New York, Washington DC and Pennsylvania. The flag order is in place from sunrise to sunset.

State lawmakers want to expand Wisconsin’s “Move Over” law (MADISON)

State lawmakers want Wisconsin’s “Move Over” law expanded to include disabled vehicles on the roadside. AAA Wisconsin Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz says 83% of Wisconsin motorists say that they always move over or slow down when they see the flashing lights of emergency vehicle, but only 49% say that they do so for disabled vehicles. Bill co-author Hubertus Republican Representative Jim Piwowarczyk says as the law currently stands, it doesn’t protect ordinary motorists. Current state law requires drivers to slow down or move over when approaching a stopped emergency, utility, or highway maintenance vehicle on the side of the road. Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois have all adopted expansions to their “Move Over” laws.

West Allis woman charged in connect with crash that killed two Marquette athletes (MILWAUKEE)

A West Allis woman faces charges in connection with a crash that killed two Marquette University athletes last week. Online court records show 41-year-old Amandria Brunner was charged Wednesday with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in last Friday’s crash. Milwaukee police say Brunner pulled into an intersection to make a turn when she drove into the path of a Jeep carrying several students. Lacrosse teammates Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder died at the scene near the Marquette campus. Brunner was arrested and tested for a blood alcohol content of 0.13. Court filings said investigators determined that the Jeep carrying the students was travelling at 53 miles an hour at the time of the crash, on a street with a posted speed limit of 30.

Scammers turn to AI to make it harder to spot fraud (UNDATED)

Scammers are working harder to prevent you from realizing you’re being scammed. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Michelle Reinen says more phone scams are using the same technology used in automated customer service. That includes chat bots in text messages or on websites, and automated voice systems in phone calls. Reinen says you have to be careful with unsolicited calls, even ones that claim to be coming from trusted sources. Always verify who you’re talking to, and never hand over personal information or banking info over the phone or via text messages.