Wisconsin AM News Summary

Trump approves FEMA flood relief funds for Wisconsin (WASHINGTON DC)

The White House has approved Wisconsin flood relief funding. President Donald Trump announced the 29 point 8 million dollars on his social media platform Thursday afternoon. Trump praised Wisconsin and said he was happy to back the state which elected him in “2016, 2020, and 2024,” although former President Joe Biden won the state in the 2020 presidential election. Governor Tony Evers did not receive notification of the funding according to his office, instead the notification went to Republican US Senator Ron Johnson. Current estimates of damage are at 33 million dollars but could go higher as FEMA teams continue their assessment this week. The most damage occurred in the Milwaukee metro area and southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee County officials said homeowners may be reimbursed for costs associated with flood damage, and the county will be able to seek reimbursement for public damage

Bipartisan condemnation of Kirk assassination (UNDATED)

Wisconsin leaders condemn the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. State Democratic Party Chair Devin Remiker released a statement condemning the violence and extending condolences to Kirk’s family. Republican state Representative Calvin Callahan said “political violence has no place in America,” and “disagreement must never cross the line into violence.” Others took to the ‘X’ social media platform, where Governor Tony Evers posted that “violence is never the answer for resolving our differences or disagreements,” while Assembly Speaker Robin Vos offered prayers for Kirk’s family but added “sad that the left has been radicalized to believe violence like this is okay — it never is.” Wisconsin members of Congress also condemning the assassination. Congressman Tom Tiffany on ‘X’ said Wednesday was a sad day for the nation, and called Kirk “a champion for free speech, engaging young people on college campuses and fostering open debate.” Congressman Tony Weid condemned the violence, calling it “horrific and sickening.” Weid said there is really no place in this world for political violence. Posting to ‘X,’ congressman Scott Fitzgerald called Kirk’s death shocking and horrific, and that he was “assassinated while doing what he loved—speaking with and inspiring America’s youth.” Also on ‘X,’ Congressman Mark Pocan posted “Political violence is never acceptable. Gun violence is never acceptable.”.

Moments of silence on Assembly floor (MADISON)

At the Capitol, the Wisconsin Assembly held a moment of silence today/Thursday for assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos asked members to pause for a moment of silence to remember Kirk’s wife, his two young children, “and the millions of people who are mourning this senseless act of political violence.” Kirk was gunned down during a speaking appearance at a Utah college campus on Wednesday. This was one of two moments of silence on the Assembly floor, following one for the victims of 9/11 on the 24th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Assembly approves bill requiring state workers to return to office (MADISON)

Legislation that would require state employees return to in office work passes the state Assembly. Democrat Andrew Hysell of Sun Prairie represents a district with many state employees. He says remote work, which began during the Covid pandemic, has been good for state workers and taxpayers. The bill’s author, Pleasant Prairie Republican Amanda Nedweski, says it simply does what Democratic Governor Tony Evers should have required, and that the administration has failed to provide sufficient oversight of state employees who began to work remotely during the COVID pandemic. The measure will need to pass the state Senate before going to Evers, who would likely veto it. The chamber also passed legislation aimed at combating sextortion by providing a penalty for sharing representations depicting nudity, restricting the sorts of flags that would be allowed to be displayed at government buildings in Wisconsin, and exempting tobacco bars from the public smoking ban.

Dunn County residents push back at plan to build data center (MENOMONIE)

Dunn County residents want to know who exactly is trying to build a billion-dollar data center. Fox Business reports the City of Menomonie has already annexed and rezoned over 300 acres of farmland for the project despite not being sure exactly what would be moving in. The project developer is a Delaware based shell company named Balloonist, and Menomonie city council member Sydney Brennan says Balloonist claims to be working for one of the five major American tech firms. Opponents of the plan fear for increased water usage and pollution from the site, and higher electrical bills for residents.

Two men charged for illegally dumping mercury-filled lamps near Horicon Marsh (BRANDON)

Two men have been charged for illegally dumping mercury-filled lamps near a marsh in the Fox Valley. Leonard Hughes and Zachary Ballard both face multiple charges for allegedly dumping or storing more than 35,000 fluorescent lamps containing mercury near the Horicon Marsh. FOX 11 reports that in 2022, Hughes allegedly paid Ballard $500 to allow him to dump several trailers full of light bulbs on a property in Brandon. A DNR warden says he saw numerous broken and unbroken lamps on the property and pushed into a stream on the property. That stream flows into a river that eventually ends in the Horicon Marsh. Exposure to mercury can cause serious health effects in humans, fish and wildlife.

Democratic lawmakers introduce bills aiming to increase general aid to school districts (MADISON)

Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature introduce bills to increase general aid to the state’s school districts. Madison Senator Kelda Roys says providing more aid to districts without increasing local property taxes is a test for Republicans to find out whether they are serious or not about about holding the line on property taxes. The bills will have challenges in the Republican controlled Legislature. Republicans this week also introduced education focused bills looking at school district consolidation and implementing a teacher’s Bill of Rights.

South Central Wisconsin city wins contest for best tasting tap water (JANESVILLE)

Janesville gets tapped as having the state’s best tasting tap water after winning a statewide contest. City Water Utility Superintendent Craig Thiesenhusen says they don’t do much other than add fluoride and chlorine to their water. Thiesenhusen says the city is just lucky to be in an area with great water coming straight out of the ground from its aquifers. Janesville won the people’s choice award for best tasting drinking water at the American Water Works Association national conference in Las Vegas in 2024, and will represent Wisconsin at the 2026 conference and exposition in Washington D.C.