Wisconsin AM News Summary

St. Lous grocery chain to buy Festival Foods (DEPERE)

A Wisconsin supermarket chain will have new ownership. The latest consolidation in the industry will have St. Louis based Schnucks Markets buying 100% of the shares of DePere based Skogen’s Festival Foods and its Hometown Grocers. The deal includes shares in the trust of the employee stock ownership plan. Schnucks, Festival Foods and Hometown Grocers will become part of the new 1939 Group, named for the year the first Schnucks store opened. Festival Foods has more than 40 locations around Wisconsin, while Schnucks currently has a single store in Janesville. Both will maintain their separate corporate headquarters.

Research team finds Door County shipwreck during public event (UNDATED)

A research team has found a sailing freighter that sank in Lake Michigan in 1886. The F J King was carrying iron ore across the Great Lakes when it sank in choppy conditions off the eastern coast of Door County near Baileys Harbor. Historians using sonar spotted the King while hosting a public event in June. The state historical society confirmed its identity, and found it was in remarkable condition for a shipwreck of that age. The King is not inside the existing Wisconsin Shipwreck Sanctuary and is being nominated for preservation as a National Historical Place.

Wisconsin DNR completes e-waste cleanup at multiple sites (UNDATED)

Cleanup has been completed at multiple Wisconsin locations where electronic waste was illegally dumped. Those sites were connected to a criminal case against former state Senator Kevin Shibilski. Shibiliski was convicted of fraud for taking payments to process e-waste, but his company 5R Processors and related firms simply dumped the waste at sites in Ladysmith, West Bend, Glen Flora, and Catawba. In all, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources spent 4 and a-half million dollars to remove millions of pounds of old TVs, computer monitors, and other assorted waste. Shibilski was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison in 2022.

DATCP launching consumer protection outreach toolkits (UNDATED)

The Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer protection is launching new consumer protection toolkits. Trade and Consumer Protection​​ Division Administrator Michelle Reinen says the toolkits help DATCP inform people about common consumer protection issues. Reinen says toolkits include information about common scams and frauds and which age groups are primarily targeted and the different types of scams out there. Toolkits contain infographics, promotional posters, and links to resource guides and fact sheets. More info can be found on DATCP’s website.

Parent suing education board over alleged closed door meetings and student safety failures (SUN PRAIRIE)

A parent is suing the Sun Prairie Board of Education. The lawsuit claims the board has consistently held closed door meetings without telling the public what would be discussed, in violation of the Wisconsin Open Meetings law. The suit also alleges the district superintendent failed to take action on known staff misconduct and violations, despite his duty to oversee student safety and personnel. Former Sun Prairie West dean of students Robert Gilkey-Meisegeier was arrested in July and is charged in Dane County and federal court for possessing child porn and exploitation. The school board previously conducted a private internal investigation into Gilkey-Meisegeier, but parents allege the board did not take proper action.

Luke Bryan concert expected to cause traffic delays Thursday (VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN)

A Luke Bryan concert on a farm is prompting traffic warnings in Dane County. More than 13,000 people are expected when the country music superstar brings his “Luke Bryan Farm Tour” to Klondike Farms in the Village of Brooklyn Thursday, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says that will cause major traffic problems. The Sheriff’s Office will have substantial presence in the area and direct traffic before and after the concert. Concert goers are encouraged to use event parking, as parking farther away and walking along the highway would create additional safety concerns.

Middle school teacher charged with sharing explicit photo of wife; sought to exploit children (JANESVILLE)

A middle school teacher in Janesville is charged with sharing an explicit photo of his wife and also allegedly sought to exploit children. A criminal complaint against 33-year-old Adam Teal says he was talking with an undercover federal agent online about having seen child pornography and a desire to molest young relatives. The criminal complaint says Teal told the agent he was a teacher and sent the agent a photo of one of his students. He also sent a photo of his wife showering. In a message to families at Franklin Middle School, the School District of Janesville confirmed Teal was a sixth grade teacher at the school and said Teal is on administrative leave. So far, Teal faces a single charge of capturing an intimate representation without consent in Rock County Court. He made his initial court appearance Monday where he was given a signature bond and ordered not to return to work as a teacher, not to possess any device which has access to the Internet, and not to have contact with any children besides his own.