Wisconsin AM News Summary

New grant funding from DWD could help meet demand for skilled drivers (UNDATED)

A new round of state grant funding could help meet demand for skilled drivers. The Commercial Driver Training Grant program created by the Department of Workforce Development aims to provide sustainable wages, help Wisconsinites obtain their commercial driver’s license, and meet demand in one of the state’s most in-demand fields. The program reimburses the cost of training students for a CDL up to $30,000. Democratic Governor Tony Evers provided $500,000 for the program as part of the 2025-27 biennial budget. More info on the program can be found on the DWD website.

UW System adds security for Board of Regents meetings (MADISON)

The Universities of Wisconsin System adds security screenings for Board of Regents meetings this week. Attendees will be required to walk through metal detectors and anyone who refuses a screening or has a prohibited item will be denied entry. The Regents meet Thursday and Friday on the UW – Madison campus. Prohibited items include weapons, illegal substances, large banners, flags, or signs on sticks and noise making devices. University officials reported in July that at least four homes owned by members of the Board of Regents, including two in Madison, were vandalized with pro-Palestinian slogans.

DHS reinstates COVD-19 vaccine recommendations (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reinstating its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. Chief Medical Officer Ryan Westergaard says they recommend individuals 6 months and older get a COVID booster during the fall respiratory virus season. Westergaard says evidence continues to show that COVID-19 vaccines lowered the chance of severe illness across age groups, which is especially important for people who might be at higher risk. Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday requiring the state to set its own COVID vaccine guidelines after federal HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. limited vaccine eligibility.

Incumbent ousted in village special election (DEFOREST)

A challenger wins a special election in the Dane County Village of DeForest. Alicia Williams won Tuesday’s special election with nearly 80% of the vote. Ousted village Trustee Bill Landgraf and another challenger, Stacey Peterson, each receiving just over 10%. Landgraff was among trustees voting earlier this year to stop adding fluoride to the village’s drinking water, but organizers said the recall was motivated by Landgraff’s alleged in person and online intimidation and harassment of residents who disagreed with him. Williams, who was the organizers’ preferred candidate, pledges to bring a higher level of professionalism and civility to the seven-member board in DeForest, a community of about 10,000 residents north of Madison.

District survey seeks input on new school options (MADISON)

The Madison Metropolitan School District wants to know if residents want more educational options for students. A new survey asks respondents in the state’s second largest K-12 district whether they’d like to see schools that kids from anywhere in the district could attend, with a focus on areas like the arts, foreign languages or STEM. The district currently uses a “neighborhood schools” model, with most students attending the elementary school nearest their home, which then feeds into the closest middle and high schools. The survey asks residents to rank their top five priorities for the district and is part of a broader “Building for the Future” plan. The survey closes on September 26. The Madison district’s 52 elementary, middle and high schools serve some 25,000 students.

One dead after industrial accident at Palermo’s Pizza (WEST MILWAUKEE)

An investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident at a pizza plant. The Milwaukee County Medical examiner’s office says 45 year old Robert Chereone was killed by a piece of machinery at Palermo’s Pizza in West Milwaukee Wednesday morning. Spokesperson Rebecca Schimke says the company is cooperating with investigators, and will be offering support to the victim’s family. West Milwaukee police and the Operational Health and Safety Administration are already investigating.

Increased police presence at Elkhorn schools following threats (ELKHORN)

The Elkhorn school district is stepping up security after threats were made against a staffer. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports the threats started last Friday after an online conservative influencer falsely accused elementary school assistant principal Cindy Rehberg of mocking the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The school was inundated with calls and messages threatening Rehberg, even after the influencer issued an apology and correction. Elkhorn police are increasing their presence in the district, and the administration is going to be pursuing legal action against people who made the threats.