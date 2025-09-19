Wisconsin AM News Summary

Suit filed over uncounted ballots (MADISON)

A new lawsuit over uncounted ballots in the city of Madison. The class action suit was filed on behalf of 193 voters whose ballots went uncounted in the November 2024 presidential election. Kacy Gurewitz, staff counsel with nonprofit law firm Law Forward says they’ll seek to have a jury determine compensatory and punitive damages. Separate investigations were conducted by the city and the Wisconsin Elections Commission, with WEC determining that former Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl broke the law by failing to take any action regarding the ballots. In a statement, acting Madison clerk Michael Haas said the city has made significant changes to the way it processes absentee ballots and strengthened documentation protocols, and is confident that what happened in November 2024 will not be repeated.

Consultant hired to explore utilities purchase (SUPERIOR)

Superior city officials who originally wanted to acquire the city’s privately held water utility will hire a consultant to study what it would take to acquire all utilities held by Superior Water, Light & Power. Mayor Jim Paine said that while there is disagreement about whether to acquire all three, to acquire the water utility, or to acquire none of them, city officials don’t really have all of the facts about both the benefits and costs of all three. Councilors voted 9-1 this week in favor of approving a $150,000 for a consultant to perform an appraisal of the utility assets, determine the impact on customers’ bills and develop a communications strategy to inform the public about the findings. Superior is the only community in Wisconsin with a privately owned water utility.

Latest human West Nile case confirmed in Dunn County (MENOMONIE)

Wisconsin’s latest human case of West Nile Virus is reported in Dunn County, where county health department director KT Gallagher urges residents to take precautions to “fight the bite” by using mosquito repellents, covering exposed areas when outdoors, and eliminating standing water sources on their properties. The Dunn County case was detected in a healthy blood donor and while most people will experience mild or no symptoms, West Nile can result in serious neurological damage in some infected persons. This is the state’s 12th human case of West Nile, and according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 10 of those have resulted in hospitalizations.

Man charged in theft of historic crosses from cemetery (FOX CROSSING)

A Fond du Lac County man is accused of stealing historic grave markers from a Fox Cities area cemetery. Bradley Bloch is charged in Winnebago County Court with one count of Theft. According to Fox Crossing Police, Bloch took six cast iron cross gravestone markers from Saint Patrick’s Cemetery back in May and listed them for sale on Facebook Marketplace. He allegedly sold five of them to buyers in Kewaunee, Waupun, and DeKalb, Illinois. Fox Crossing Police were able to recover all six. Bloch faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

Historic car ferry damaged (LUDINGTON MI)

A historic car ferry that carries vehicles between Ludington, Michigan and Manitowoc has been damaged. The SS Badger made contact with the SS Spartan during a docking procedure on Wednesday night which caused damage to the car ferry’s sea gate. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed by marine engineers to determine the necessary repairs end to ensure the vessel’s continued safe operation. The damage isn’t enough to stop the Badger from sailing as it is expected to continue its normal service between Ludington and Manitowoc. The Spartan was like the Badger in which it used to carry cars and passengers across Lake Michigan but stopped in 1980 because it wasn’t making money for the company that owned it. It’s now used for parts to keep the Badger running.

Be safe this fall waterfowl season, says DNR (UNDATED)

The D N R wants hunters to be safe on the water as fall waterfowl season opens. Major April Dombrowski says the most important thing is to wear your life jacket, especially as you’re probably wearing heavier clothing as the fall continues and temperatures drop. Make sure you’re not overloading your boat with gear. Every vessel should have a rating from the Coast Guard showing how much you can carry. Be sure to keep your firearm carefully and safely stowed until it’s time to hunt, and always follow the rules of firearm safety while you’re on the water. And make sure to tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back, in case something goes wrong.

Cranberry growers expecting above average but not record season (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

Wisconsin cranberry growers are seeing an above average yield this season. Harvest time has arrived, and the Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association director Grant Holley tells W X P R it’s probably a “B” season. The group estimates 5 point 3 million barrels of berries will be grown this season, which is down from record seasons in recent years. Holley says growers are concerned about tariffs, though. Wisconsin grows roughly half of the world’s supply of cranberries, so making sure exports are ready is paramount. Growers will be harvesting through October, and final numbers will be available next month.

DATCP secretary taking on additional role (UNDATED)

The secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection is taking on an additional role. Randy Romanski has been named President of the Midwestern Association of State Departments of Agriculture. Romanksi says he looks forward to representing Wisconsin in important policy discussions and collaborating with colleagues across the Midwest. MASDA member meet throughout the year to discuss agricultural policy impacting the region. Romanski will host a MASDA regional meeting in Wisconsin in June of next year, which includes panel discussions and industry tours.

DPI Superintendent Underly gives State of Education Address (MADISON)

Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Jill Underly is pushing back against federal policy shifts she says undermine Wisconsin’s schools. Underly says the Trump administration has been pulling back funding from critical programs for mental health and school nutrition. Underly says the state also has to invest in the right areas to address the state’s achievement gap between Black and white students, which remains one of the highest in the country. Underly gave the annual State of Education Address at the Capitol Thursday. She enters her second term in the role after defeating Brittany Kinser in the April election.