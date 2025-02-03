Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin businesses brace for tariff impacts (UNDATED)

Wisconsin businesses are bracing for tariff impacts James Vanderloo, Head at global freight forwarder OEC Group Milwaukee, said businesses importing from Canada, Mexico and China are unlikely to take on the costs that come with tariffs. Vanderloo said President Trump’s new 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent tariff on China will be hard for businesses to be able to justify absorbing all that cost. So typically they’ll pass it on to the consumer. He said that especially applies to small businesses and manufacturers which are a major part of Wisconsin’s economy. A recent Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce survey found 56 percent of respondents opposing 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and half predicting those would have a negative impact on their businesses.

Tiffany reintroduces bill to delist gray wolf (WASHINGTON DC)

Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany is again trying to remove gray wolves from the Endangered Species List. The Seventh District Republican has introduced the Pet and Livestock Protection Act, which is nearly identical to the Trust the Science Act from last session. The bipartisan bill passed the House last session but not the US Senate, where Tiffany is optimistic it can get through this time. Tiffany said it’s important to pass the measure, as wolf depredations have increased the past several years. In 2024 the DNR recorded 84 cases of confirmed or probable wolf depredations, mostly on livestock, up from 69 in 2023 and 49 in 2022. Thirty cosponsors include Wisconsin Republicans Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil, Derrick Van Orden and Tony Wied.

Dane County withdraws from federal project to report immigration status of jail inmates (MADISON)

Dane County will no longer provide the federal government with names of former jail inmates believed to be undocumented immigrants. County Executive Melissa Agard says that followed numerous discussions. She said continued participation in the program does not align with the values of constituents. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced last week that his office has decided to cease involvement with the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program, a decision Agard said she supports. In recent years, the county has received an average of $90,000 annually through the program, according to information provided to the Capital Times by the sheriff’s office.

Baldwin comments on DC crash investigation, Trump press conference (WASHINGTON DC)

US Senator Tammy Baldwin is a member of the committee overseeing the FAA and Transportation Department. On WISN’s “UpFront,” the Wisconsin Democrat said she doesn’t believe that committee needs to launch its own investigation into last week’s deadly collision between a passenger plane and an Army Blackhawk helicopter in Washington DC. She said the committee lacks the expertise of the National Transportation Safety Board. and member of congress should wait for the agency to complete its investigation. She expects the committee to be briefed on the crash this week. Baldwin also said she found President Trump’s comments the day after the tragedy which killed 67 people to be “wholly inappropriate. Trump cast widespread blame for the crash, including diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

DNC delegates pick Minnesota’s Martin over Wisconsin’s Wikler to lead DNC (OXON HILL MD) .

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler won’t be leading the national party. Despite Wikler’s endorsements from several governors, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democratic National Committee delegates meeting outside Washinton D.C. on Saturday chose Minnesota’s Ken Martin as the party’s next chair. Martin won 246.5 of 428 votes. Wikler came in second with 134.5 votes. The 51-year-old Martin was serving as DNC vice-chair and is also chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Record number of Wisconsinites sign up for healthcare through ACA (UNDATED)

313,579 Wisconsinites signed up during the 2025 open enrollment period, marking a nearly eighteen percent increase from the previous period and the state’s highest enrollment number ever. Governor Tony Evers says making sure every Wisconsinite has access to affordable healthcare will always be a top priority for him. During his 2025 State of the State address, Evers announced healthcare efforts including increasing access to necessary prescription medicine and improving consumer protections.

New specialty plate available from the DMV (UNDATED)

The DMV is now offering the Wisconsin County Forests Association plate. The organization is a nonprofit that works to educate and sustain more than 2.4 million acres of healthy and productive forests for recreation and the state’s forest product industry. In order to receive the plate, you will need to commit to a $25 annual donation which would be used to help advocate and promote sustainable forest management in Wisconsin. There are now more than sixty specialty plates available in Wisconsin, and they can be viewed on the DMV’s website.

One dead three injured in high speed chase in southern Wisconsin (PORTAGE)

One person is dead and several others injured after a very short police chase through Columbia County. Deputies say the chase started Saturday afternoon when officers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90/94. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Sparta, took off at over 100 miles per hour, but quickly lost control of their vehicle and crashed on the ramp to Highway 33. One passenger from the vehicle was ejected and died at the scene. Two other passengers suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver is hospitalized, but will face felony charges when he is released.

New Berlin man accused of impersonating CBP agent (WAUKESHA)

A New Berlin man accused of impersonating a customs agent is facing felony charges. Waukesha County prosecutors say 34-year-ol Hank Glembin interfered with police twice in January, once while an officer was handling a deer crash in Muskego and another time at a traffic stop in New Berlin. Both times, Glembin was wearing counterfeit gear and presented himself as a border patrol agent. Glembin was arrested last week, and now faces felony identity theft and impersonating an officer charges. He’ll be back in court February 13th.1