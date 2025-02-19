Wisconsin AM News Summary 2-19-25

Gov. Evers asks for billions for schools, over $2 billion in tax cuts in proposed budget (MADSION)

Tony Evers wants to send billions in state aid to Wisconsin schools. The Democratic governor says too many districts are being forced to raise residents’ taxes. The Governor’s budget proposal would send over 3 billion dollars of the state’s tax surplus to schools. Evers is also asking for more money to remediate PFAS and remove lead lines from water supplies, and another 2 billion dollars in direct tax cuts to help residents pay for child care and other needs. His plan is unlikely to pass the Republican controlled legislature without major changes.

Republican lawmakers respond to Evers’ proposed budget (MADISON)

Republican lawmakers quickly push back on Governor Tony Evers’ proposed budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says most of the Democratic governor’s budget is “dead on arrival.” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says Republicans will take the governor’s irresponsible budget and turn it into a responsible budget that invests in education and in health care, but doesn’t overspend and grow the size of government. When factoring in federal money and other sources of revenue, the Evers budget would spend $118.9 billion, an increase of 20.3%.

Supreme Court’s liberal justices dismiss challenge to Racine voting van (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court dismisses a lawsuit regarding the city of Racine’s use of a mobile voting van. Racine County Republican Chair Kenneth Brown had sued the Wisconsin Elections Commission for failing to act after a van was used for in-person absentee voting prior to Wisconsin’s August 2022 primary election. Writing for the court’s 4 justice liberal majority, Justice Jill Karofsky said Brown lacked standing to demand a judicial review of the WEC decision, because he failed to show the commission’s dismissal of his complaint caused him injury. Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote that liberal justices misinterpreted state law on legal standing. A Racine County Judge ruled last year that use of the van was illegal, and the Supreme Court agreed to take up the case directly, bypassing a state appeals court.

Humane Society raising funds for orphaned bobcats (MADISON)

Asking for help, for a pair of orphaned cats. And not just any cats. The Dane County Humane Society hopes to raise $5,000 to cover costs of caring for two bobcats. The male bobkittens were estimated to be just 12-16 weeks old, dehydrated and malnourished when admitted to the Society’s Wildlife Center a few days apart in August 2024. Since then they’ve received medical treatment, and a diet including pheasants, rodents and venison. The Humane Society said in a news release that as they grow larger, so do their voracious appetites. Just feeding them costs $200 per week. You can find out more at the Humane Society’s Facebook page or at giveshelter.org.

Planned Parenthood expanding vasectomy services to Madison (MADISON)

Planned Parenthood is expanding vasectomy services to Madison. Planned Parenthood’s Director of Communications Analiese Eicher says they’ve seen an uptick in demand following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She says it is a conversation that hasn’t historically included men, but points out reproductive health is for everyone. Planned Parenthood first launched the service in Milwaukee in 2023. The service is now being offered at the group’s East Side Madison location.

Alderman jailed in stalking investigation (WAUKESHA)

A Waukesha alderman is jailed in a stalking investigation. Cory Payne was booked into the Waukesha County Jail on Monday. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports that the sheriff’s department said a former girlfriend reported Payne had been harassing her for weeks, knew her whereabouts and would not stop contacting her. The 41-year-old Payne represents the 15th Aldermanic District just west of downtown Waukesha. In 2023, he was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, after being accused of slapping an elementary school-aged child in the leg.

Chenoweth named interim chancellor at UW River Falls (MADISON)

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman announces the appointment of John Chenoweth as interim chancellor of UW-River Falls. Chenoweth, currently the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs of UW-Whitewater, replaces Michael V. Martin. Rothman thanked Martin for his service as interim chancellor for the past several months, and said he anticipates Chenoweth will serve as interim chancellor for an extended period. Interim appointments can be for up to three years. The appointment is effective March 1st.

Fired police officer suing former employer (VILLAGE OF CLEVELAND)

A fired police officer is suing his former employer. Jacob Schweigl has filed a lawsuit against the Manitowoc County Village of Cleveland, a village official, and the President of the Village Board. Schweigl submitted the complaint to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Green Bay Division, claiming unlawful termination. The twelve-page document outlined three years of “overreach” by Clerk-Treasurer and Director of Public Works Stacy Grunwald, including allegedly keeping him from being hired as Chief of Police. When another individual was hired as Chief, Schweigl was fired, with Village Board President Jake Holzwart reportedly claiming there was no money in the budget for his position. Schweigl is requesting back pay, benefit compensation, and compensatory damages, and to be instated as the Chief of Police.