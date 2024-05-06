Wisconsin AM News Summary

DOJ reports student shot in Mt. Horeb armed with pellet gun (MT. HOREB)

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released new information on the Mount Horeb school shooting investigation. Investigators say the weapon a 14-year-old student brought to the middle school last Wednesday was a pellet rifle. That rifle looks like a regular rifle from a distance, and a witness who saw the boy with the gun called the police. Officers stopped the boy and told him to put down the gun, but he refused and that’s when police shot and killed him. No one else was physically harmed. Media outlets have identified the student as Damian Haglund and have reported an obsession with school shootings. Classes are scheduled to resume in the Mt. Horeb district on Monday.

Report shows reckless driving disparities between Milwaukee and rest of Wisconsin (UNDATED) A new report highlights the toll of reckless driving in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Policy Forum analyst Mark Sommerhauser says between 2002 and 2022 the number of speeding-involved crash fatalities in Milwaukee County increased more than 200%. In the other 71 Wisconsin counties, they declined by 55%. Sommerhauser calls that divergence “pretty staggering.” The report comes as Milwaukee continues to address reckless driving, and with officials asking the legislature to allow the use of red light cameras to deter speeders. The report is particularly timely in light of last week’s death of a four-year-girl in Milwaukee by a hit-and-run driver. The girl’s mother was also injured, and police arrested a driver who was previously convicted of hitting and killing a pedestrian in 2018.

UW faculty to walk out Monday (MADISON) Some faculty at UW Madison are planning a walk out on Monday. Pro Palestinian protesters made the announcement at the encampment on Library Mall on Friday night. Also on Friday, UW Madison’s College Republicans held their own counter protest. They’re upset that UW leaders are still meeting with the protesters, who are breaking the law with their encampment. Interactions between College Republicans and protestors remained minimal during the counter protest.

Bear warning in Jefferson County (LAKE MILLS) A bear warning in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a bear roaming around the Lake Mills area. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office encouraged people to keep their distance from the bear and not to try and approach it to take a picture or attempt to feed it. They also advise residents to keep pets inside and avoid putting out bird seeds. And if you can, keep garbage cans inside. If you do spot the bear, police say do not call 911, unless you’re actually in danger.