Wisconsin AM News Summary

Authorities provide update on kayaker who faked death, fled to Europe (GREEN LAKE)

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s trying to get Ryan Borgwardt to come home after he faked his death in August and traveled to Europe. Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podall says they’ve been in almost daily communication with Borgwardt since November 11th. Podall says Borgwardt told them he faked his drowning death while kayaking on Green Lake before riding an e-bike to Madison. There he boarded a bus to cross the Canadian border in Detroit before eventually hopping a plane to eastern Europe. Police are working to verify Borgwardt’s story.

Gaetz withdraws from AG nomination (UNDATED)

The former Florida congressman made the announcement on Thursday, following Wednesday meetings with Senators and amid bipartisan calls for the release of a House Ethics report on sexual misconduct allegations. Among those calling for that, Wisconsin House Republicans, Representatives Scott Fitzgerald and Derrick Van Orden. Fitzgerald said the report received so much attention that it’s almost inevitable it will leak. Van Orden said the American people and President Trump should have access to all the pertinent information. Van Orden said if the allegations against Gaetz are true he should be charged, and if not, the media owes Gaetz an apology.

Wisconsin AG Kaul talks school safety with central Wisconsin students (WAUSAU)

Wisconsin attorney general Josh Kaul says he and his staff are working directly with students to discuss school safety. Speaking in Wausau on Thursday, he says improvements like buzz-in systems and secure entries being made to local schools are helping students feel more secure. Kaul says lawmakers need to get more information and feedback from students as they plan out budgets and laws pertaining to school safety.

Hunters urged to harvest antlerless deer (UNDATED)

Wisconsin deer hunters have an opportunity to reduce the herd size and help their neighbors. Once again this year, the state has a very large whitetail herd, with the highest numbers in farmland zones. DNR deer ecologist Jeff Pritzl says that can have a downside through property damage, crop damage, or deer-vehicle accidents. Hunters in farmland zones are encouraged to take antlerless deer and to utilize the deer donation program. Pritzl says that can be through the formal program or just personal relationships, to harvest venison for their community and share it. In general, each deer hunting license authorizes a hunter to kill one buck and at least one doe. Where available, hunters may purchase additional antlerless deer permits for $12 each. The gun deer season runs Saturday through December 1st.