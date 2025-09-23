Wisconsin AM News Summary

Drastic uptick in fall-related emergency medical incidents last year (UNDATED)

A dramatic increase in fall-related emergency medical incidents in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports emergency medical services responded to 140,000 falls last year, an increase of nearly 10,000 fall-related calls from 2023. Falls accounted for 21% of all 911-related ambulance runs in 2024. DHS encourages you to take the proper steps to reduce fall risk severity for yourself and your loved ones. The Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging provides tools and information to understand fall risks and take steps to stay independent and safe at home and in the community. Check it out at fallsfreewi.org.

DNR conservation fund crosses $3 million raised (UNDATED)

A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation fund hits a major milestone. The Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund has raised over $3 million since being created by the State Legislature in 2013. The fund provides a permanent source of funding for habitat improvement and ecological restoration across the state at places like state parks, trails, and recreation areas. For every $1 million in the endowment, approximately $50,000 per year is distributed for land stewardship. You can learn more about the fund by visiting the DNR’s website.

Evers talks retirement plans; endorsing candidate for governor (SAUK COUNTY)

Current Democratic Governor Tony Evers discussed his retirement plans and who he plans to endorse in the democratic primary at this year’s annual Wisconsin Counties Association conference. Evers says he plans to stay retired once his term ends next year, and wants to tour more state parks and do volunteer work with his wife Kathy. As far as endorsing a candidate in the Democratic primary for governor, Evers says he doesn’t plan to do so unless circumstances cause that to change. Several Democrats are already running to succeed Evers, who’s not seeking a third term. Announced Republican candidates include Milwaukee area businessman Bill Berrien and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann.

Kaul comments as federal court blocks transfer of food benefit information to White House (MADISON)

An effort by the Trump administration to force states to turn over personal data on food benefit recipients has been blocked by a federal court. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the White House has proven it’s not able to protect personal information. Last month a whistleblower in the Department of Government Efficiency told Congress that a DOGE staffer uploaded a live set of Social Security information to an unprotected website, potentially leaking the personal information of 300 million people. The White House and the U S D A were trying to get information like Social Security numbers and the last five addresses of every SNAP recipient in the country. The ruling in California federal court stops that collection while a full hearing is held on the lawsuit.

Two sites serving homeless veterans closed (MADISON)

Two sites serving Wisconsin veterans who are homeless are now closed. Veterans Housing and Recovery Program sites in Green Bay and Chippewa Falls closed September 12th due to a lack of funding. Program funding was not included in the final budget compromise between Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders. Joey Hoey with the Department of Veterans Affairs updated a state Senate committee last week. Hoey said the Joint Finance Committee’s Republican majority voted on June 12th to adopt a motion that did not include the funding for VHRP, calling that “a pretty terrible day.” Hoey said that with the help of veteran advocates, Lutheran Social Services and others, DVA was able to provide all the veterans at Green Bay and Chippewa Falls with alternative options. The committee heard support from veterans’ groups for a bill from state Senate Andre Jaqcue to provide funding. But Hoey said the earliest that the Chippewa Falls location could reopen would be nearly a year from now.

Proposal to put aviation biofuel plant in northern Wisconsin (MADISON)

At the Capitol, proposed legislation calls for a major new investment in biofuels in Wisconsin. State Senator Mary Felzkowski says state funding could facilitate a new plant located in Hayward to produce aviation fuel from woody biomass. During a Monday press conference at the Capitol, Felzkowski said it would be a investment of about $200 million with enterprise tax credits from WEDC and about 150 million in bonding and that bonding will be supported through the forestry account. Felzkowski said the new plant to be built in conjunction with Germany’s Synthea Fuels could bring 350 jobs to the area and over a billion dollars in annual economic development. She said Minnesota and Michigan are also potential locations, so there’s some urgency for Wisconsin to act. Henry Schienenbeck, Executive Director at Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, noted forestry remains the number two industry in the state, and Wisconsin is still the nation’s leading paper producer. He called the biofuels proposal a win win.