Wisconsin AM News Summary

Assembly Republicans propose affordable housing bills (MADISON)

At the Capitol, Assembly Republican lawmakers hope to alleviate the Wisconsin’s affordable housing shortage. During a Tuesday press conference, state Representative Robert Brooks of Saukville referencing homes built a generation ago, built on smaller lots and between 1500 and 1200 square feet. Wisconsin Realtors Association President and CEO Tom Larson said the average home price in Wisconsin is now about $340,000, and the average age of a first-time home buyer is 38. He said Wisconsin’s affordability is worse than in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa. Assembly Republicans are proposing a package of legislation. As always, anything approved there also needs to pass the state Senate before going to the governor.

Legislation creating exemptions for minor league baseball players advances at the Capitol (MADISON)

Legislation creating overtime and wage law exemptions for minor league baseball players in Wisconsin advances at the Capitol. The bill would create an exemption to employment law and make minor leaguers salaried workers not eligible for overtime pay. It would apply to about sixty players for the state’s Major League Baseball affiliates, the Beloit Sky Carp and Appleton’s Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The bill doesn’t apply to independent league teams. If passed, teams would have to track all work-related activities for players and count rehab, any training and time spent at the ballpark or with the team toward overtime requirements. Similar bills have passed in California, Florida, and New York.

New UW System policy would make transferring schools easier (UNDATED)

A new Universities of Wisconsin System policy hopes to make transferring easier. The proposed Board of Regents policy would ensure that all core general education courses can transfer between each of the thirteen UW schools. Core general education requirements would range from thirty to thirty-six credit hours in ten to twelve courses across six different categories. A UW System press release says establishing these core courses would strengthen existing transfer pathways and reduce the time for students to earn a degree. The policy will be reviewed by the Board of Regents this fall and if approved, would go into effect for students enrolling in fall of 2026.

License of SPSD human resources director under investigation (SUN PRAIRIE)

The license of the Sun Prairie School District’s human resources director is under investigation. Channel 3000 in Madison reports online records show the state Department of Public Instruction is investigating the license of Chris Sadler, who has held a lifetime license since 2017. Personnel records released by the district show Sadler was involved in internal investigations into former West High School dean Robert Gilkey-Meisegeier. Records show Sadler spoke with a student, her mother and Gilkey-Meisegeir about allegations of a relationship between Gilkey-Meisegeir and the student but decided there was no evidence of an inappropriate relationship. Gilkey-Meisegeier is charged in Dane County Court with two counts of child sexual exploitation and 13 counts of possession of child pornography.

MKE suburb approves plan to build Buc-ee’s location (OAK CREEK)

A Texas-based convenience store chain has the go ahead to build its first Wisconsin location. The City of Oak Creek has given approval for Buc-ee’s to build a massive gas station and convenience store along I-94 near Milwaukee. The site is approved for an over 73-thousand square foot facility with numerous pumps and a large retail space. Buc-ee’s is hoping to open the location by 2027. A similar plan to build a Buc-ee’s in the Madison suburb of DeForest is still in the works but is delayed.

Western WI truck driver pleads guilty to knife attack (LA CROSSE)

A La Crosse County truck driver has pleaded guilty to a 2024 attack against another driver. 60-year-old Paul Stokes pleaded guilty in La Crosse County Court Tuesday to second degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the attack last October. Police say Stokes was aggressively following the victim and honking repeatedly before the two pulled into a Kwik Trip in West Salem. When the victim confronted Stokes, Stokes pulled a blade and slashed the victim in the neck and chest. Stoked fled, but was caught two days later in Tennessee. He will face up to 10 years in prison at his sentencing in December.

Residents being surveyed about ATV/UTV usage on city streets (OSHKOSH)

Oshkosh residents are being asked for input on a proposed ordinance to allow ATV’s and UTV’s on city streets. Currently ATV’s and UTV’s are allowed to operate on Oshkosh city streets from October 30 through April 1 as long as they have an attached snow plow. Now, the city’s Transportation Committee and Common Council are considering whether to revise city ordinances to allow four-wheelers to operate city streets year-round. Under federal motor vehicle safety standards adopted in 2012, ATV’s and UTV’s did not meet the same weight, safety lighting, safety restraint and size requirements of golf carts, dune buggies or mini-trucks. The vehicles have evolved over that time. So, Oshkosh is now seeking public input on whether to allow ATV’s and UTV’s on city streets. The survey is available on the city’s website and Polco app through October 12.

Alsayouri found not guilty of sexual assault (WAUSAU)

A jury has found a Jordanian man not guilty of felony sexual assault in Marathon County. Mohammad Alsayouri was accused of forcing himself on a woman whom he met through a Muslim dating app and married under Sharia Law, though despite the not guilty verdict his legal troubles aren’t over. The 37-year-old is accused of entering the US illegally at the southern border, and faces the likelyhood of deportation through ICE, who were alerted to his status after he was arrested on the sexual assault charges last year. Alsayori had been facing up to 120 years in prison on the sexual assault charges.