Wisconsin AM News Summary

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin pauses abortion services (MADISON)

Abortion services are being paused in Wisconsin. A statement from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says politically motivated provisions in President Donald Trump’s federal budget are forcing a pause in abortion appointments starting October 1 while PPWI works on a solution to providing abortion care in Wisconsin. Three of Planned Parenthood’s 14 Wisconsin clinics, in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan, provide abortions. Planned Parenthood of Illinois is anticipating Wisconsin patients will travel there to obtain abortions. Pro-Life Wisconsin says the new federal law closes existing loopholes that have allowed abortion providers to benefit from Medicaid dollars, calling this a significant win for the pro-life movement.

ICE makes arrests in northeast Wisconsin (MANITOWOC)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement made 21 arrests in Manitowoc on Thursday. The Milwaukee branch of the FBI posted on Facebook that all the subjects are in the country illegally. Nine of the subjects were targeted for their suspected involvement in the sexual assault and or trafficking of minor American girls. The names of those arrested were not released. They closed, saying “FBI Milwaukee and our law enforcement partners are dedicated and focused on protecting and safeguarding our Wisconsin communities every day.” Milwaukee based immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera has two confirmed cases of ICE detentions in the Manitowoc area, and is working with the affected families and conducting a full investigation.

Assembly Republicans propose Monday absentee ballot count bill (MADISON)

The state Assembly appears ready to focus on elections. In an unusual Capitol press conference Wednesday, Republican Assistant Majority Leader Scott Krug joined voting rights advocates and Democrat Lee Snodgrass to announce competing bills. Krug said his job the next six weeks is education of everybody who wants to talk about elections, to figure out how to build consensus. A critical issue is getting absentee ballots counted the Monday before Election Day, which Krug said is critical to reassure voters of election integrity. Snodgrass said she isn’t there on the Republican proposal in it’s current form. She said municipal clerks feel a lot of the technical aspects are impossible. A Monday count bill passed the Assembly last session, but the new version adds ballot drop box security provisions including 24-hour video surveillance. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell says Madison could handle that, because the city’s drop boxes are located outside fire stations which are already equipped with cameras. But he said smaller municipalities would find it challenging to stream their location online 24/7. A separate Republican bill would provide grant funding for municipalities to provide the24-hour video surveillance of drop boxes.

Wisconsin quadruplets at home (SUPERIOR)

Quadruplets born to a Superior couple are now all home. Essentia Health confirmed Wednesday that all four babies have been discharged from Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Their parents are high school softball coaches Gabby and Bobbijean Gidley. An Essentia media relations specialist said all four babies are healthy and progressing nicely. The quadruplets, born July 28th via C-section at 28 weeks and six days, where the first quadruplets born at Saint Mary’s in more than 25 years, and the first children for the Gidleys.

DNR encourages public to source local firewood (UNDATED)

Use local firewood this fall to avoid the spread of invasive species. The Department of Natural Resources reminds you that pests like spongy moth, emerald ash borer, and invasive fungi can be on or in firewood. When untreated firewood is transported away from the tree where it was harvested, those pests and fungi can later emerge to attack trees at the new location. The DNR recommends purchasing firewood from a local distributor instead of transporting it from farther away. More information can be found on the DNR’s website.

Bird flu detected in central Wisconsin (JEFFERSON COUNTY)

The bird flu has been confirmed in Jefferson County. The State Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection says the highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial poultry flock. The property has been quarantined to restrict the movement of birds and poultry products. Birds on the property will be depopulated to help prevent the spread of the disease, and DATCP says birds from the flock won’t enter the food system. Livestock owners are being encouraged to put measures in place to protect their flocks and herds. More info on the bird flu in Wisconsin can be found on DATCP’s website.

Beagle breeder denies fine from DATCP (BLUE MOUNDS)

A Dane County dog breeder has rejected a $55,000 fine from the Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection. Ridglan Farms, which breeds beagle puppies for scientific research, was fined by DATCP for alleged animal welfare violations related to surgeries performed on beagles. Most of the violations involve a procedure known as cherry eye surgery, which removes a third eye gland. Ridglan Farms says it did not allow unlicensed employees to perform the surgeries, or if they did, regulations allowed it. According to state law DATCP can’t enforce crimes against animals, that would be up to local law enforcement.

New documentary features Packers fans from Tokyo and their trip to Lambeau Field (MILWAUKEE)

A very special group of Packers fans from Japan get the spotlight in an upcoming documentary. Ty Morse, a producer of “No Packers, No Life”, tells Fox 6 he helped the group of very out-of-state Cheeseheads take a trip to Green Bay and Lambeau Field. Morse says he spotted the group by accident when he saw a man wearing a Packers jersey in Tokyo, and broke the language barrier with the magic words of “Go Pack Go!” “No Packers No Life” premieres next month in Waukesha and will air at Marcus theatres.

WI DNR forester dies after being struck by lightning (KEWASKUM)

A Wisconsin D N R forester is dead after being struck by lighting this week. The Department of Natural Resources reports 48-year-old Adam Zirbel of Plymouth was working on a wooded trail near Kewaskum Monday morning when he was hit by a lighting strike. A search team went to look for him when he never returned from the trail, and he was found later Monday night. Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis says Wisconsin is better off thanks to Zirbel’s contributions, and he died performing a civil service to the people of the state. Around 20 people in the U S die from lightning strikes each year.

Invasive yellow oyster mushrooms spreading in Wisconsin woods (UNDATED)

The D N R is tracking a new invasive species in Wisconsin woods: invasive oyster mushrooms. Research from UW-Madison shows the mushrooms have been spreading quickly through the state after being accidentally introduced to the Midwest in the past several years, probably due to grow-at-home mushroom kits. The spores of the yellow fungus can quickly spread on the wind, and they crowd out native fungal colonies that usually grow on decomposing matter. They grow in distinctive large yellow clusters at the base of dead trees. The D N R says they are edible, but as with any mushroom you forage, be sure you identify it before you eat it.