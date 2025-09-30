Wisconsin AM News Summary

Homicide charges filed after victim dies following attack outside Camp Randall Stadium (MADISON)

Battery charges have been upgraded to homicide charges after the victim of an attack outside Camp Randall Stadium dies. 33 year old Keith Jones was arrested last weekend on initial charges of aggravated battery and robbery. Jones allegedly assaulted and seriously injured another person in the south side parking lot early in the morning September 20th. The victim in the attack died last week, and UW-Madison Police have sent upgraded first degree homicide charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s office. Jones is still in jail on a probation hold. The victim has not been identified.

Students get special living history tour with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum (MADISON)

Wisconsin students got a very special history lesson on Monday at Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery. Wisconsin Veterans Museum education director Erik Wright says the Talking Spirits Tour brought four living history actors to help educate students on the lives of soldiers during and after World War II. Wright says bringing in the actors to share these stories is much more impactful than simply reading facts at a grave marker. Some of the stops on the tour include a Madison doctor who survived the Battle of Buffalo Wallow in the Philippines during the Pacific campaign, and a Fond du Lac soldier who was rescued from a German P O W camp.

Several hunting dogs attacked and killed by wolves over weekend (ANTIGO)

Several hunting dogs were attacked and killed by wolves over the weekend in Northern Wisconsin. The US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin D N R confirmed Monday that six dogs were killed in three separate attacks in Langlade County. That includes two incidents in the Town of Ackley and one in the town of Elcho. Wardens say most attacks happen during hunting training, when dogs are released to track down bears and other animals and encounter wolves in the woods instead.

Man accused of Manitowoc homicide makes appearance in court (MANITOWOC)

A man facing homicide charges in Manitowoc appeared in court Monday. 20 year old Kirk Dunn made his initial court appearance in Manitowoc County Monday afternoon. He is facing first degree intentional homicide charges in the death of a person that has been identified by family as 25 year old Josiah Owens. Dunn also faces a second degree recklessly endangering safety charge for an incident with a rifle. He claimed he was acting in self-defense.

$2 million bond for man accused of killing Canadian tourist (SHEBOYGAN FALLS)

Bond has been set for a man accused of killing a Canadian tourist in Sheboygan Falls last week. 35 year old Luis Cruz Bargos was present via Zoom for the hearing. Court Commissioner Ryan O’Rourke said Bargos’s bail at $2,000,000 cash. The 35 year old has been accused of fatally shooting 32 year old Giovanni Michael Robinson, a Canadian tourist. Bargo and his legal counsel requested a preliminary hearing for which he will return to court on October 8th. However, he is due back in court October 6th for a status conference.

Eat more local potatoes, says Growers Association (PLOVER)

Wisconsin farmers are asking you to eat more potatoes. The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Grower Association is reminding Wisconsinites to get their potatoes and veggies locally. The state is the third largest producer of potatoes in the country, but most of the spuds are shipped out of state. Spokesperson Dana Rady says when you’re buying potatoes in the store, to look for the stamp that says Wisconsin Healthy Grown, to know you’re helping out local farmers.