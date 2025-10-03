Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers defends Democrats in partial government shutdown (BROWN DEER)

Governor Tony Evers defends congressional Democrats who demand enhanced Obamacare tax credits which are set to expire in December be included in any bill to keep the federal government running. Speaking with reporters in Brown Deer on Thursday, the governor said he thinks “what the Democrats are asking for is not extraordinarily difficult.” Evers also derided President Donald Trump for posting an AI video portraying House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero, an apparent reference to Republican claims that undocumented immigrants are receiving healthcare at the expense of taxpayers. Evers said the post showed the president is not taking the situation seriously. The partial federal government shutdown began just after midnight on Wednesday, and there’s no sign that congressional leaders will resume negotiations any time soon.

Second confirmed Avian Influenza case in Jefferson County (JEFFERSON COUNTY)

Another confirmed case of bird flu in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Wednesday confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a Jefferson County commercial poultry flock. DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are coordinating in response. The affected area is quarantined, and about 520,000 birds will be depopulated, according to a news release. This case follows one reported last week in another Jefferson County flock with about 3 million birds.

Fatal shooting investigation in NW Wisconsin (BARRON)

A shooting in northwest Wisconsin leaves one person dead and two others injured. Multiple agencies responded to a shots-fired call on Wednesday in the in the city of Barron, according to a joint statement by Barron County Sheriff Jodi Kummet and Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt. Officers located a deceased male and a wounded female, and the suspect who had “what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Life-saving measures were attempted on all three. The woman and suspect were transported to hospitals. The sheriff and police chief reported they are aware of “a disturbing SnapChat video” involving the homicide and are working with SnapChat to remove it.

Reckless driver causes fatal crash (EAU CLAIRE)

A reckless driver causes a fatal crash in Eau Claire. Police say a reckless driver was being pursued by officers early Wednesday morning, after speeding without headlights and driving into oncoming traffic. The driver collided with another vehicle, causing a fire and killing the other motorist. The suspect driver was taken to the hospital, and they were combative with hospital staff and officers. No names have been released by authorities. Family online confirmed the victim was a 35-year-old man. Victims in fiery crash identified (SAUK COUNTY) Three people killed in a fiery Sauk County crash are identified. A press release from Sheriff Chip Meister says 34-year-old Garrick Cleveland Jr. of Lyndon Station, 34-year-old Nyomi Ewack-Cleveland of Baraboo and 37-year-old Dante Grant, with ties to Wisconsin and Nebraska, were killed when the vehicle they were in left a roadway and crashed into a wooded area at midmorning on Sunday, September 28. The vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed and immediately started on fire. The crash investigation is continuing.

\WI DOC reaches all federal reform goals at northern WI youth prisons (TOMAHAWK)

An important milestone at Wisconsin’s troubled youth corrections facilities. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced Thursday that it has reached full compliance with 50 orders placed by the federal government on the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls. The orders stem from a 2015 raid and investigation at the Lincoln County facility that showed widespread abuse and lack of supervision. A subsequent judgement against the state resulted in the court orders and 25 million dollars in fines. Governor Tony Evers has made closure of Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake one of his top goals since taking office. The process to open a new youth corrections site in southeast Wisconsin continues.

Kwik Trip to phase out pennies at all stores (LA CROSSE)

One of Wisconsin’s largest convenience store chains will no longer take or offer pennies. Kwik Trip announced Thursday that it is following guidance from the US Department of Treasury which is phasing out production of one cent coins. Instead, Kwik Trip will simply be rounding down all its cash sales to the nearest 5 cents. Digital and card sales will remain unaffected. CEO Scott Zietlow says they want to make transactions simple and fair for customers.

UW-Madison supporters to fill Bascom Hill with yard flamingos (MADISON)

U W Madison alumni and supporters once again have the chance to fill the campus with yard flamingos. The annual Fill the Hill is a fundraiser for the Alumni Association and Wisconsin Foundation, and sees flocks of pink plastic birds filling up the grass on Bascom Hill. Every donation to the school next week Thursday will mean another bird on the hill, its size depending on the amount donated. The event dates back to 2013, but it is in commemoration of a 1979 student prank that saw over one-thousand flamingos planted overnight on Bascom Hill. Find out more online at U W Flamingos dot Com.

Hy Vee coming to Central Wisconsin (WAUSAU)

A Midwest grocery staple is expanding to Wausau. Des Moines based Hy Vee has purchased Crossroads County Market in Wausau and will convert the location into their 10th Wisconsin location just in time for Thanksgiving. The deal was announced on Tuesday, Hy Vee will close the store on November 11th for remodeling. The store will reopen one week later as a full-fledged Hy Vee. All 130 current County Market employees will be offered jobs at the new store. The purchase also included the nearby Circle K convenience store, which will reopen as a Hy Vee Fast and Fresh. The chain already operates stores in the Green Bay, Eau Claire, and Madison areas.