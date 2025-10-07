Wisconsin AM News Summary

Tiffany campaign raises $1 million (UNDATED)

A fundraising milestone in the race for Wisconsin’s next governor. As originally reported by Spectrum News Wisconsin, the campaign of Republican 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany announced Monday that its raised $1 million, less than two weeks after officially launching. In a statement, Tiffany said Democrats are “propped up by Hollywood millionaires and coastal elites” while his campaign is building “a grassroots movement” in the state. The campaign of Republican candidate, Washington County Executive Josh Schoeman, had raised just over $425,000 between entering the race in May and the July campaign finance report to the state Ethics Commission. The next campaign finance filing deadline with the commission is on January 15.

JS: Waukesha County judge orders Elections Commission to check citizenship of every voter (UNDATED)

A Waukesha County judge issues a sweeping order to Wisconsin election officials. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Circuit Court Judge Michael Maxwell has ordered the state Elections Commission to confirm the citizenship status of every registered voter by the 2026 spring primary election. That means the Commission would have to run records checks on 3 point 6 million voters in five months. Judge Maxwell wants W E C to use drivers license records and other state information to run those checks, but some registered voters who have citizenship use I D cards and not a license. The Wisconsin Department of Justice has requested Judge Maxwell stay his order so it can appeal the ruling.

La Crosse police handle over 1,000 calls, arrest 50 at Oktoberfest (LA CROSSE)

Hundreds of citations and dozens of arrests at this year’s Oktoberfest in La Crosse. La Crosse police confirmed Monday that they issued two-hundred twenty nine citations and arrested 50 people over the weekend. Over half of those citations were for underage drinking. They also dealt with a 60 person fight, people stealing manhole covers, a person who fought with cops trying to arrest them, and someone who nearly fell into the Mississippi River. In total, the department handled over 11-hundred calls for service, double their normal amount.

Rothman encourages FAFSA sign ups at UWGB (GREEN BAY)

Universities of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman made a stop at Green Bay Southwest High School Monday to encourage students and families to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, for the 2026-27 academic year. Rothman said that just prior to the federal government’s partial shutdown, the Department of Education issued a memorandum indicating that the FAFSA process was going to continue, and the last statistics available nationally is that this was one of the best starts to the fasting process ever. Rothman was joined by UW Green Bay chancellor Michael Alexander and representatives from area high schools. The FAFSA became available to high school seniors last week. Visit studentaid.gov to get the process started. More information about federal, state, and university aid can also be found at wisconsin.edu.

DNR has tree and shrub seedlings for sale (UNDATED)

You can now order tree and shrub seedlings from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The seedlings, grown at state nurseries, are meant to be used for reforestation and conservation plantings on private, industrial, tribal and public lands. A minimum order consists of a packet of 300 trees or shrubs in increments of 100 of each species, or 500 shrubs or 1,000 tree seedlings. Species available include white cedar, balsam fir, pine, spruce and tamarack. There’s also numerous hardwoods and shrub seedlings available. More information can be found on the DNR’s website.

Nearly 400 animals rescued from property near Wisconsin Dells (PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP)

Two people have been arrested after hundreds of animals are rescued from a Wisconsin Dells-area property. The Juneau County Sheriff’s office says Dean Lewerenz and Amy Thomas face numerous animal neglect charges. On Friday, the sheriff’s office responded to a property in Plymouth Township following reports of animals on the loose. An investigation of the property determined a significant case of animal neglect. Nearly 400 animals in total were located on the property including 81 dogs, 10 puppies, 126 rabbits, 5 horses, 136 chickens and 35 goats. The animals were surrendered to authorities and are now with numerous animal welfare organizations and shelters.