Wisconsin AM News Summary

Howze draws life without parole for murder of transgender woman (MILWAUKEE)

Life in prison with no possibility of parole for a man who fatally shot a Milwaukee transgender woman and set her apartment on fire. 34-year-old Cordell Howze of Neenah spoke briefly prior to being sentenced Monday, apologizing to the family of 31-year-old Cashay Henderson. Judge David Swanson said Howze’s motives remain unclear, but that he may have wanted to kill a trans person. A jury convicted Howze in May for the fatal February 2023 shooting of Henderson, which Swanson described as “an execution.” She was shot in the back of the head and her body set on fire.

DCI helping investigate suspicious Sawyer County fires (HAYWARD)

A series of suspicious fires in one northwestern Wisconsin county. The latest was just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday at DJ’s Mart on State Highway 27/70 in the Sawyer County Village of Radisson. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but not before it caused extensive damage to the gas station described on social media as a hub of the community. Agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice — Division of Criminal Investigation are currently assisting the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the Radisson fire and three others which took place in the early morning hours a week ago Monday. A residence and a home under construction were both destroyed, and the Birchwood American Legion Post damaged. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-634-4858 or submit a tip online.

Former Madison firefighter pleads guilty to drug charges (MADISON)

A former Madison firefighter who was selling cocaine in his fire station has taken a plea deal. 48-year-old Trevor Wiggins pleaded guilty Monday to two misdemeanors. He had been facing multiple felonies for drug trafficking. Police informants bought drugs from Wiggins multiple times during the investigation, including once at the station. Wiggins resigned from his position before the charges were filed in May. Wiggins will spend time on probation, and a felony drug dealing count will be dismissed if he doesn’t violate that probation.

Mississippi man sent to federal prison on child sex charges (MADISON)

A Mississippi man gets prison time for assaulting a foster child from Wisconsin. 38-year-old Reginal Wright was sentenced Friday to 8 and a half years in federal prison. Wright came to Wisconsin in 2023, picked up an underage girl from her foster home in Madison and sexually assaulted her multiple times. Police were able to rescue the victim while she was on a bus heading to Atlanta. Federal Judge William Conley told Wright at sentencing he made a “sordid decision” and dealt serious trauma to a vulnerable child.

Department of Transportation getting funds for sustainable construction research (UNDATED)

The $32 million will go to create a new program with a goal of incorporating materials that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. DOT will launch a pilot program to study and incorporate evidence-based strategies that will be able to measure the environmental impact of construction materials. The outcomes of this pilot program will be used to inform future infrastructure projects to use more low-carbon transportation materials in Wisconsin. According to the United Nations Environment Program, about 37% of global emissions come from the buildings and construction sector.

State Patrol K-9 dies (UNDATED)

The State Patrol says K-9 Capo died last week at the age of nine, having served for eight years. Capo joined the State Patrol in 2016 and was assigned to the Special Operation Section, and worked primarily out of the Southwest Region. K-9 Capo was trained in explosive ordnance detection and played a key role in public safety. WSP says during his career, Capo protected presidents, vice presidents, governors, and heads of state. K-9 Capo was set to retire next month.